Al Shabab vs Al Ittihad Prediction and Betting Tips | November 3rd 2023

Al Shabab will entertain reigning champions Al Ittihad at the King Fahd International Stadium in the Saudi Pro League on Friday.

The hosts have been inconsistent in their league campaign thus far and are in 11th place in the league table with 12 points. In their previous league outing, they fell to a 2-1 away loss at Abha. Iago Azevedo dos Santos was sent off in that defeat and is suspended in this match.

The visitors are winless in their four league outings and played a 2-2 home draw against Al Hazm last week. Karim Benzema opened the scoring in the 26th minute, scoring for the second league game on the trot. Their poor run of form has seen them drop to sixth place in the league standings, eight points behind league leaders Al Hilal.

Both Al Shabab and Al Ittihad emerged victorious in the King's Cup round of 16 on Tuesday, with the home team defeating Al Fateh 2-1 after extra time and the visitors recording a comfortable 3-0 win over Al Feiha.

Al Shabab vs Al Ittihad Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 60 times in all competitions since 1993. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings with 26 wins to their name. The visitors are not far behind with 19 wins while 15 games have ended in draws.

The visitors were unbeaten in their two league meetings against the hosts last season, with a win and a draw.

Al Ittihad are unbeaten in their last four away meetings against Al Shabab in the Saudi Pro League, recording two wins.

Shabab have won their last three home games in all competitions, scoring eight times while conceding just twice.

Interestingly, the visitors are unbeaten in away games across all competitions this season.

Al Shabab vs Al Ittihad Prediction

Al Leith have just three wins in the league this season, with two of them coming at home. They have won their last two league games at home though and will look to make it three in a row.

They have just two wins at home against the visitors across all competitions since 2009, which is a cause for concern. Apart from the suspended Iago Santos, head coach Igor Bišćan is expected to have a full-strength squad for the match. Yannick Carrasco scored a match-winning brace in the King's Cup on Tuesday and will be the key player for the hosts.

The Tigers are unbeaten in their last four games in all competitions, keeping two clean sheets. Nonetheless, they have picked up just two wins in their last six games. They have won eight of their 10 away games this season and are expected to have the upper hand in this match.

Karim Benzema is back to full fitness and has scored a goal apiece in his last three appearances for the club. He will be a key player in this match.

The visitors have suffered just one defeat in their last 10 meetings against the hosts and, considering their unbeaten away run this season, they are expected to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Al Shabab 1-2 Al Ittihad

Al Shabab vs Al Ittihad Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Al Ittihad to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Karim Benzema to score or assist any time - Yes