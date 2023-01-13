Al Shabab vs Al Nassr Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th January 2023

The Saudi Pro League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Al Shabab take on an impressive Al Nassr side in an important clash at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium on Saturday.

Al Shabab vs Al Nassr Preview

Al Shabab are currently in second place in the Saudi Pro League standings and have been in impressive form this season. The hosts were held to a 1-1 draw by Al Ittihad in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Al Nassr, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in excellent form this season. The away side eased past Al Tai by a 2-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Al Shabab vs Al Nassr Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Al Shabab have a good record against Al Nassr and have won 11 out of the 30 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Al Nassr's nine victories.

Al Nassr have been in excellent form in recent weeks and have won six out of the last seven matches that they have played in the Saudi Pro League, with the other game ending in a draw.

After losing three consecutive matches against Al Shabab, Al Nassr ended their losing streak by winning the previous meeting between the two teams by a convincing 4-2 margin.

Al Shabab are winless in their last two matches in the Saudi Pro League and have conceded three goals during this period.

Al Nassr and Al Shabab are the two most prolific teams in the Saudi Pro League, with the former scoring 27 goals and the latter scoring 26 goals in the competition.

Al Shabab vs Al Nassr Prediction

Al Nassr will be buoyed by Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival but will be unable to avail his services this week. The away side have a host of impressive players in their ranks and will need to step up in this match.

Al Shabab are not in particularly good form at the moment and will need to revive their fortunes this season. Al Nassr are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Al Shabab 1-3 Al Nassr

Al Shabab vs Al Nassr Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Al Nassr

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Al Nassr to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Talisca to score - Yes

