Al-Shabab vs Al-Nassr Prediction and Betting Tips | December 11, 2023 

Al-Shabab host Al-Nassr at the King Fahd Stadium on Monday (December 11) in the quarterfinals of the King Cup.

The hosts have struggled in the Saudi Pro League this season and will hope for better luck in the domestic cup. They beat Al-Batin 2-1 in the opening round, with former Atletico Madrid man Yannick Carrasco scoring both goals. Al-Shahab beat Al-Fateh by the same scoreline in the next round, with Carrasco starring with another brace.

Al-Shabab are three-time winners of the King's Cup, last lifting the title in 2014. They last appeared in the quarterfinals of the competition two seasons ago, beating Al-Ahli 2-1.

Al-Nassr, meanwhile, kicked off their campaign with a 5-1 demolition of Ohod, featuring goals from five different players, including former Liverpool forward Sadio Mane. They then won 1-0 in extra-time victory over Al-Ettifaq in the next round with the Senegalese once again getting on the scoresheet.

Al-Nassr have won the cup competition six times but have not lifted the trophy in over three decades.

Al-Shabab vs Al-Nassr Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 60 meetings between Al-Shabab and Al-Nassr, who lead 22-19.

Al-Nassr are unbeaten in five games in the fixture after losing three.

Al-Shabab have not scored in three of their last four games in the fixture.

Three of Al-Shabab's four league wins this season have come at home.

Al-Nassr (43) are the second-highest-scoring side in the Saudi Pro League this season.

Al-Shabab vs Al-Nassr Prediction

Al-Shabab are on a four-game winless streak after winning three of their four games. They have lost one of their last five home games.

Meanwhile, Al-Nassr's latest result snapped their three-game winless streak. They have performed well in this fixture recently and should take the win.

Prediction: Al-Shabab 0-2 Al-Nassr

Al-Shabab vs Al-Nassr Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Al-Nassr

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Three of Al-Shabab's last four home games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in just two of their last six matchups.)