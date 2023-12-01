Al Shabab vs Al Taawoun Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd December 2023

Al-Shabab will entertain Al-Taawoun at Al-Shabab Club Stadium in the Saudi Pro League on Saturday.

The hosts are hoping to have their day against the visitors this weekend. The sides’ last meeting at Al-Shabab Club Stadium ended 3-0 in favor of Al-Taawoun. Al-Shabab’s fans publicly aired their frustration, and it remained a talking point for many months. It’s time to settle the score.

Al Leith sit in 11th place with 16 points following four wins, four draws and six losses. Last season, they finished fourth. The six-time Saudi Pro League winners are hoping to put a positive spin on their campaign as soon as possible. They have been impressive at home, winning their last four games.

Al-Taawoun are in fifth place, level on 25 points with fourth-placed Al-Ittihad. They boast seven wins in 14 matches, drawing four and losing three. The visitors could lose their place in the standings if they suffer a setback against Al-Shabab. Sixth-placed Al-Fateh and seventh-placed Al-Ettifaq are following them closely.

Sukri Al-Qasim are yet to win the title. However, they have won the King Cup once in 2019. Al-Taawoun will be looking to halt their losing streak of two games. They lost their two previous matches against Al-Hilal (2-0) and Al-Riyadh (2-1). They are also winless in their last two away matches.

Al Shabab vs Al Taawoun Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Al Shabab have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five clashes with Al Taawoun

Al Shabab have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five home matches against Al Taawoun.

Al Shabab have won four times and lost once in their last five matches at home.

Al Taawoun have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five away matches.

Al Shabab have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five matches while Al Taawoun have won once, drawn twice and lost twice. Form Guide: Al Shabab – D-L-W-W-L, Al Taawoun – L-L-D-W-D.

Al Shabab vs Al Taawoun Prediction

Al Shabab parted ways with Spanish coach Vicente Moreno in September due to a poor run of results, hiring Argentine Juan Brown as caretaker. Results have improved, with six wins, two draws and three losses in 11 games.

Al Taawoun’s attacking line is held by Joao Pedro (five goals) and Álvaro Medrán (seven assists), while Mailson boasts five clean sheets.

Al Shabab come as the favorite based on home advantage.

Prediction: Al Shabab 2-1 Al Taawoun

Al Shabab vs Al Taawoun Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Al Shabab

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Al Shabab to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Al Taawoun to score - Yes