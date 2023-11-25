Al Sharjah vs Al Sadd Prediction and Betting Tips | November 27th 2023

Al Sharjah will welcome Al Sadd to the Sharjah Stadium for an AFC Champions League fixture on Monday.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a thrilling 3-3 draw away to Al Bataeh in the UAE League on Friday. Sekou Gassama, Abdalla Abdulrahman and Alvaro de Oliveira scored to give Bataeh a 3-0 lead by the 35th minute. However, Mohammad Abdulbasit, Luanzinho and Caio all scored for the visitors to share the spoils in the six-goal thriller.

Al Sadd, meanwhile, have not been in action since falling to a 2-0 defeat away to Al-Faisaly Amman in the AFC Champions League. Hatim Al Rushdi and Aref Al Haj scored second-half goals to help the Jordanians claim the win. Al Sharjah's last game on the continent came in a 1-1 draw away to Nasaf Qarshi.

The draw left the Emirati outfit at the summit of Group B with eight points to show for their efforts in four games. Al Sadd are third with four points to their name.

Al Sharjah vs Al Sadd Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The reverse fixture in Qatar ended in a goalless draw in September.

Five of Al Sadd's last six games across all competitions, including each of the last four, have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

Al Sharjah are currently on a four-game winless streak in all competitions (three draws).

Al Sharjah's last four competitive games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Four of Al Sharjah's last five home games have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Al Sharjah vs Al Sadd Prediction

Al Sharjah are on the cusp of qualifying for the knockout rounds of the Champions League and a win here would guarantee a top-two spot in the group for Olaroiu Cosmin's side.

Al Sadd, by contrast, cannot afford to lose this game and ostensibly need to win or their slim chances of qualification could evaporate.

The Doha outfit are paying the price for a poor start to their continental sojourn that has seen them win just one of their opening four games. Their struggles saw them part ways with former manager Bruno Miguel during the international break and appoint Wisam Rizk in his stead.

We are backing the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Al Sharjah 1-1 Al Sadd

Al Sharjah vs Al Sadd Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

Tip 4 - Al Sharjah to win or draw