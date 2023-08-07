Al Shorta vs Al Nassr Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th August 2023

The Arab Club Champions Cup is back in action with another round of matches this week as Al Shorta lock horns with an impressive Al Nassr side in an important clash at the Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium on Wednesday.

Al Shorta vs Al Nassr Preview

Al Shorta finished at the top of the Iraqi Premier League standings last season and have been impressive on the domestic front over the past year. The hosts eased past Al Sadd by a 4-2 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Al Nassr, on the other hand, secured a second-place finish in the Saudi Pro League table last season and have been inconsistent in recent months. The away side defeated Raja CA by a 3-1 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this match.

Al Shorta vs Al Nassr Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Al Nassr have never played an official game against Al Shorta and will need to adapt to a new opponent going into the match this week.

Al Nassr have managed to win only two of their last eight matches in all competitions, with both these victories coming in the Arab Club Champions Cup over the past week.

Cristiano Ronaldo bagged a total of 14 goals in his 16 appearances for Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League - only Anderson Talisca was more prolific than the Portuguese legend in the competition.

Al Shorta had the best defensive record in the Iraqi Premier League last season and conceded only 24 goals in their 38 league games over the course of their campaign.

Al Shorta vs Al Nassr Prediction

Al Nassr have an excellent squad at their disposal but have largely failed to meet expectations over the past year. Cristiano Ronaldo has found the back of the net in each of his last three games in the competition and will look to extend his streak this week.

Al Shorta have a formidable squad at their disposal and have stepped up to the plate this year. Al Nassr are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Al Shorta 1-3 Al Nassr

Al Shorta vs Al Nassr Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Al Nassr

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Al Nassr to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Cristiano Ronaldo to score - Yes