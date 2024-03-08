Al Taawoun vs Al Ahli Prediction and Betting Tips | March 9th 2024 

Al Taawoun and Al Ahli will battle for three points in a Saudi Professional League matchday 23 clash on Saturday.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 3-3 draw away to Al Wehda. Nigerian forward Odion Ighalo scored a brace for the hosts, with his goals coming either side of Faycal Fajr's strike. Mateus scored a brace for the visitors, while Musa Barrow scored and provided an assist.

Al Ahli, meanwhile, also shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at home to Al Fateh. They were reduced to 10 men in the 14th minute following Ibanez' double booking. Christian Tello gave the visitors the lead in first-half injury time while Allan Saint-Maximin drew the game level with 15 minutes left on the clock.

The draw left them in third spot in the table, having garnered 44 points from 22 games. Al Taawoun are five points worse off in fourth spot.

Al Taawoun vs Al Ahli Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 26th meeting between the two sides. Al Ahli have nine wins to their name, Al Taawoun were victorious on six occasions while 10 games ended in a draw.

Their most recent clash came in September 2023 when Al Ahli claimed a 3-2 home win.

The last four head-to-head games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Eight of Al Taawoun's last 10 games in all competitions have produced three goals or more.

Al Ahli have lost just one of their last 11 league games (six wins).

Al Ahli have won four of their last five away games.

Al Taawoun vs Al Ahli Prediction

Al Taawoun sit just outside the top three in the race for AFC Champions League qualification. Pericles Chamusca's side know that a win would take them to within two points of their visitors.

Al Ahli were unbeaten in their last eight games before the break (five wins) in December 2023. However, they have won just one out of three games since the resumption of the league.

Nevertheless, the visitors are still slight favorites on paper and we are backing Al Ahli to claim maximum points with a narrow win and goals at both ends.

Prediction: Al Taawoun 1-2 Al Ahli

Al Taawoun vs Al Ahli Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Al Ahli to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Al Ahli to score over 1.5 goals