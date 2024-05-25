Al-Taawoun vs Al-Ettifaq prediction, preview, team news and more | Saudi Professional League 2023-24

Al-Taawoun face Al-Ettifaq at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium on Monday (May 27) in the final round of the Saudi Pro League. The hosts are fourth with 56 points from 33 matches.

They drew 1-1 with Al-Fayha in their last game, with Aloyayari Abdulmalik opening the scoring inside nine minutes after kickoff before their opponents bagged an equaliser.

Al-Ettifaq, meanwhile, have had mixed results and look set to end the campaign in sixth place. They picked up a narrow 1-0 home win over Al-Shabab in their last game. Alvaro Medran scored the sole goal of the game in the first half to open his account for the club.

Al-Taawoun vs Al-Ettifaq Head-to-Head

There have been 27 meetings between Al-Taawoun and Al-Ettifaq, who lead 11-10.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash in December, which Al-Taawoun won 2-0.

Al-Taawoun Form Guide in Saudi Pro League: D-W-D-L-W

Al-Ettifaq Form Guide in Saudi Pro League: W-D-W-L-D

Al-Taawoun vs Al-Ettifaq Team News

Al-Taawoun

Saad Al Nasser came off injured against Al-Fayha last time out and is expected to miss out. Mohammed Mahzari and Abdulfattah Mohammed are injured and will also sit out.

Injured: Saad Al Nasser, Mohammed Mahzari, Abdulfattah Mohammed

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Al-Ettifaq

Moussa Dembele, Demarai Gray and Robin Quaison remain out with injuries and will not play, while Mohammed Yousef is expected to miss out due to suspension.

Injured: Moussa Dembele, Demarai Gray, Robin Quaison

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Mohamed Yousef

Al-Taawoun vs Al-Ettifaq Predicted XIs

Al-Taawoun (4-3-3): Mailson; Fahad Al Abdulrazzaq, Awn Al Saluli, Waleed Al-Ahmed, Ibrahim Al-Sheail; Flavio, Ashraf El Mahdioui, Aloyayari Abdulmalik; Mohammed Al-Kuwaykibi, Joao Pedro, Musa Barrow

Al-Ettifaq (4-3-3): Paulo Victor; Radhi Al-Oteibi, Jack Hendry, Abdullah Madu, Abdullah Khateeb; Seko Fofana, Ali Hazazi, Georginio Wijnaldum; Karl Toko Ekambi, Haroune Camara, Alvaro Medran

Al-Taawoun vs Al-Ettifaq Prediction

Al-Taawoun are on a three-game unbeaten streak and have lost just one of their last 10 matches. They have, however, won just three of their last eight home games.

Al-Ettifaq, meanwhile, have won two of their last three games after winning one of their previous seven. They have lost just one of their last six games on the road and could pick up a point.

Prediction: Al-Taawoun 1-1 Al-Ettifaq