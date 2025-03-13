Al Taawoun vs Al Hilal Prediction and Betting Tips | March 15, 2025

Al Taawoun and Al Hilal battle for three points in a Saudi Pro League matchday 25 clash on Saturday at Al Taawoun Stadium.

The hosts are coming off a shootout victory over Tractor at the same venue in the AFC Champions League 2 on Tuesday. Ricardo Alves put Tractor ahead five minutes into the second half, but Musa Barrow equalised in the 64th minute to force extra time. Sultan Mandash put Al-Taawoun ahead, but Domagoj Drozdek equalized in the 105th minute to prompt penalties where the hosts progressed with a 4-2 victory.

Al Hilal, meanwhile, thrashed Pakhtakor 4-0 at home in the second leg of the AFC Champions League Elite. They trailed 1-0 from the first leg in Uzbekistan, but Hamad Al Yami, Malcom, Salem Al Dawsari and Nasser Al Dawsari strikes sealed a 4-1 aggregate victory.

The Blue Wave now shift their focus to the domestic scene, where their last game was a 2-0 win at Al Fayha, while Al Taawon are eighth with 34 points.

Al Taawoun vs Al Hilal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Al Hilal have 27 wins from their last 35 head-to-head games with Taawoun, losing four.

Their most recent clash in October saw Hilal claim a 2-0 home win in the reverse fixture.

Al-Hilal have won the last five head-to-head games, scroring 14 goals without conceding.

Taawoun's last five home games have produced at least three goals.

Al Hilal have scored 28 goals in 12 away games - the best attacking away record in the league.

Al Taawoun vs Al Hilal Prediction

Al Taawoun have had a relatively impressive season and are unbeaten in four home games across competitions, winning one.

Al Hilal, meanwhile, had a poor run that saw lose three of four games, leaving them four points behind table-toppers Al Ittihad. They have rebounded with two victories to book their spot in the continental quarter-final.

Expect Al Hilal to claim a comfortable victory and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Al Taawoun 0-3 Al Hilal

Al Taawoun vs Al Hilal Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Al Hilal to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

