Al Taawoun vs Al Hilal Prediction and Betting Tips | May 3rd 2024

Al Taawoun will welcome league leaders Al Hilal to the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium in the Saudi Pro League on Friday.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last six league outings, with three wins and three draws apiece. They returned to winning ways after two games last week, recording a 1-0 away win over Damak. João Pedro Pereira dos Santos scored his 10th goal of the campaign in the 89th minute to help his side record their 14th win of the season.

The visitors have maintained an unbeaten record in the league and registered their 26th win of the campaign last week. Second-half goals from Michael, Rúben Neves, and Ali Albulayhi helped them record a comeback 3-1 home win over Al Fateh.

Their winning run continued in the King's Cup semifinal against Al Ittihad on Tuesday, with a hard-fought 2-1 win. Sergej Milinković-Savić was sent off in the first half while Aleksandar Mitrović, who was back from an injury spell, was also shown a yellow card.

Al Taawoun vs Al Hilal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 33 times in all competitions thus far. The visitors have dominated proceedings against the hosts with 25 wins. The hosts have just four wins to their name and four games have ended in draws.

The visitors have enjoyed an unbeaten run in the league this season and are currently on a 21-game winning streak.

Al Taawoun have suffered just one loss in the Saudi Pro League in 2024. They are unbeaten in their last six games, keeping four clean sheets.

Al Hilal have won their two meetings against the hosts while keeping clean sheets. They won 2-0 at home in the reverse fixture in November and emerged victorious in the King's Cup quarterfinal with a final score of 3-0.

Five of the last six meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals.

Al Taawoun vs Al Hilal Prediction

Al Dhiaab have been in good touch recently, keeping three clean sheets in their last five league games. Nonetheless, they have suffered three losses in their last six home games, which is a cause for concern.

They have suffered three consecutive losses against the capital club, failing to score in these defeats. Interestingly, they have registered just one win at home in this fixture.

Al-Za'eem have bounced back well from their 4-2 loss to Al Ain in the AFC Champions League last month, with three back-to-back wins. They have scored at least three goals in six of their last seven league games and will look to build on that form.

Aleksandar Mitrović returned to the pitch from a lengthy injury spell in the King's Cup on Tuesday and will look to return to goalscoring ways.

While both teams head into the match in good form, considering the visitors' dominance in the head-to-head record and unbeaten record in the league this term, Al Hilal are expected to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Al Taawoun 1-2 Al Hilal

Al Taawoun vs Al Hilal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Al Hilal to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Malcom to score or assist any time - Yes