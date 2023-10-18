Al Taawoun vs Al Ittihad Prediction and Betting Tips | October 20th 2023

Al Taawoun will entertain Al Ittihad at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium on Friday as Saudi Pro League action returns after the international break.

The hosts have won their last three league games and in their previous outing, eased past Al Ta'ee 3-0 at home thanks to goals from Musa Barrow, João Pedro, and Álvaro Medrán. The win helped them climb to second place in the league table and are just one point behind league leaders Al Hilal.

The visitors have seen a drop in form recently and are winless in their last two games. In their previous outing, they suffered just their second defeat of their campaign, falling to a 1-0 home defeat against Al Ahli. They are in fourth place in the league table with 19 points to their name, the same as third-placed Al Nassr and fifth-placed Al Ahli.

Al Taawoun vs Al Ittihad Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 29 times in all competitions since 2010. The visitors have the upper hand in the head-to-head record with a 15-8 lead in wins and six games have ended in draws.

Last season, both teams recorded home wins in their Saudi Pro League meetings.

Both teams have been defensively solid in the league campaign thus far. The hosts have conceded seven times in nine games. Al Ittihad, meanwhile, have conceded six goals in nine games, which is the best defensive record in the competition.

Al Taawoun have outscored the visitors 19-18 in nine league games thus far.

The hosts have just one win in their last nine meetings against the visitors, with that win coming at home in May.

The hosts have won four games in a row in all competitions, scoring 10 goals while conceding just twice.

Al Taawoun vs Al Ittihad Prediction

Al Dhiaab have just one win to their name against the visitors since 2019, with that win coming last season in May. They have scored more than one goal just once in their last nine meetings against the visitors and might struggle here.

Interestingly, they have a 100% record at home in all competitions this term, scoring 12 times while conceding just twice in five games. They have suffered just one defeat in their last 10 games in all competitions and head into the match on a four-game winning run in all competitions.

The Tigers have scored at least once in their last 10 meetings against the hosts and will look to continue their goalscoring run in this match. They have failed to score in their last two games though, which is a cause for concern.

They have enjoyed an unbeaten run in their travels this season, keeping five clean sheets in their last six away games. They recorded a 1-0 win in a friendly match on Monday against Al Wehda, with Jota scoring the only goal of the match. Karim Benzema played the full 90 minutes and is expected to start in this match.

Considering the current form of the two teams and home advantage for Taawoun, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Al Taawoun 2-1 Al Ittihad

Al Taawoun vs Al Ittihad Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Al Taawoun to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Álvaro Medrán to score or assist any time - Yes