Al Taawoun vs Al Nassr Prediction and Betting Tips | August 29th 2025

Al Taawoun will welcome Al Nassr to King Abdullah Sport City Stadium in their Saudi Pro League campaign opener on Friday. The hosts finished eighth in the league standings last season while Al-Alami were third, missing out on the league title by 13 points.

Ad

The hosts had a busy pre-season and met Al Kholood in their final friendly last week. It was a closely contested match, and Kholood recorded a 2-1 win. Waleed Al-Ahmad scored the consolation goal for them in that match.

The visitors were in action in the Saudi Super Cup earlier this month. They defeated Al-Ittihad 2-1 in the semifinals, thanks to goals from Sadio Mane and João Félix, but lost to Al Ahli in the final on penalties. Cristiano Ronaldo scored from the penalty spot in the first half, while Marcelo Brozović added a goal in the 82nd minute.

Ad

Trending

Al Taawoun vs Al Nassr Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 38 times in all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 25 wins. The Wolves have seven wins to their name, and six games have ended in draws.

Their two league meetings last season ended in 1-1 draws.

Five of the last six meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.

The hosts have won just one of their last five league games, suffering three defeats, and failing to score in two.

Al-Alami, meanwhile, have lost just one of their last four league games while recording two wins.

Al Taawoun's last two wins against the capital club have been registered away from home.

The hosts have scored one goal apiece in their last three league games in this fixture.

Ad

Al Taawoun vs Al Nassr Prediction

The Wolves have won just two of their last eight league games, with both wins registered at home. They are winless in their last three home meetings against the visitors while conceding seven goals, and will look to improve upon that record.

The Knight of Najd scored two goals apiece in the Saudi Super Cup earlier this month and will look to continue that goalscoring form here. Notably, their three losses in the league since February have all been registered away from home.

Ad

The capital club have a good recent record in this fixture and should be able to get their campaign underway with a narrow win.

Prediction: Al Taawoun 1-2 Al Nassr

Al Taawoun vs Al Nassr Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Al Nassr to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More