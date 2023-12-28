Al Taawoun vs Al Nassr Prediction and Betting Tips | December 30th 2023

Fourth-placed Al Taawoun will entertain second-placed Al Nassr at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium in their final Saudi Pro League match of the year on Saturday.

The hosts suffered their first league defeat of the month in their previous outing, losing 3-1 at home to Al Fateh. João Pedro scored his eighth goal of the campaign in injury time of the second half after Al Taawoun conceded thrice in the first half.

After the defeat, they dropped to fourth place in the league table, as Al Ahli registered a comfortable 4-0 win over Al Hazem in their league match. They have a four-point lead over fifth-placed Damac, so they are assured of finishing fourth before the winter break.

The visitors registered a comfortable 5-2 win over Al Ittihad last time around as Cristiano Ronaldo bagged a brace from the penalty spot and Sadio Mane added two goals in seven minutes in the second half. Abderrazak Hamdallah bagged a brace against his former employers to save face for the reigning champions.

Al Nassr will head into the winter break in second place in the league table, as they trail league leaders Al Hilal by seven points and have a three-point advantage over Al Ahli.

Al Taawoun vs Al Nassr Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 32 times across all competitions thus far. The visitors have the upper hand in the head-to-head record with a 22-6 lead in wins and just four games have ended in draws.

Al Taawoun registered a 2-0 win in the reverse fixture. Interestingly, it was their first away win over the capital club, and they will look to secure their first league double over them.

Al Nassr have recorded 5-2 wins in their last two away games. Interestingly, they have scored five goals in five away games this season.

The last three league meetings between the two teams at Saturday's venue have ended in a scoreline of 1-0, with two wins for the hosts and one win for the visitors.

Al Taawoun vs Al Nassr Prediction

Al Dhiaab have the second-best defensive record in the Saudi Pro League this season, conceding 18 goals in as many games. Nonetheless, they have struggled defensively recently, keeping just one clean sheet in their last six games.

At home, they have just one win in their last five outings, scoring and conceding seven goals apiece. They have won five of their last seven home meetings against the visitors, keeping three clean sheets, and will look to count on the home advantage in this match.

Since losing to Al Hilal earlier this month, Al-Alami have seen an upturn in form and are unbeaten in five games, recording four wins on the trot. They have regained goalscoring form in these games, finding the back of the net 18 times. They have won seven of their last eight away games and are strong favorites.

Luís Castro is likely to field the same starting XI from their 5-2 win over Al Ittihad, as he looks to finish the year on a positive note.

The visitors head into the match in great form and, considering their advantage in the head-to-head record and goalscoring form, we back them to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Al Taawoun 1-3 Al Nassr

Al Taawoun vs Al Nassr Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Al Nassr to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Cristiano Ronaldo to score or assist any time - Yes