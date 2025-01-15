Al-Taawoun vs Al-Nassr Prediction and Betting Tips | January 17th 2025

Al-Taawoun will host Al-Nassr at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium on Friday in another round of the 2024-25 Saudi Professional League campaign. The home side have had mixed results in the league all season but remain hopeful of securing continental football at this stage of the campaign as they sit eighth in the table with 21 points.

They locked horns with high-flying Al-Qadisiah last time out and picked up an impressive 3-0 victory, with Waleed Al-Ahmed's first-half strike sandwiched between goals from former Bologna forward Musa Barrow.

After a slow start to the year, Al-Nassr returned to winning ways last week as they secured a 3-1 comeback win over Al-Okhdood. They found themselves a goal down after just six minutes but responded emphatically with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring a penalty and Sadio Mane a brace.

The visitors have now climbed to third place in the league table with 28 points from 14 matches. They remain quite some distance away from the top two sides in the league but will remain hopeful of reducing the gap in the coming weeks.

Al-Taawoun vs Al-Nassr Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 36 meetings between Al-Taawoun and Al-Nassr. The home side have won just seven of those games while the visitors have won 24 times, with their other five contests ending level.

Both sides have won three games apiece in their last six matchups.

Al-Nassr have managed just one clean sheet in their last six games across all competitions.

Al-Taawoun have scored 17 goals in the Saudi Arabian top flight this season, the fewest of any team in the top half of the pile.

Al-Taawoun vs Al-Nassr Prediction

Al-Taawoun's latest result ended a run of consecutive defeats and they will be looking to kick on from that this weekend. They have, however, lost their last two home matches and have a stern test on Friday.

Al-Nassr have lost two of their last three games after losing just one of their previous six. They are, however, by far the stronger side ahead of Friday's clash and should have more than enough to win here.

Prediction: Al-Taawoun 0-2 Al-Nassr

Al-Taawoun vs Al-Nassr Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Al-Nassr to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the last seven matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of their last seven matchups)

