Al Tai vs Al Ahli Prediction and Betting Tips | February 24th 2024

Al Tai will trade tackles with Al Ahli in a Saudi Pro League matchday 21 fixture on Saturday.

The hosts are coming into the match following a 1-1 draw away to Al Wehda last weekend. They went behind to Jawad El Yamiq's 72nd-minute strike while Andrei Cordea drew the game level in the eighth minute of injury time.

Al Ahli, meanwhile, fell to a 3-2 defeat away to Al Akhdoud. Alex Collado and Hamad Al Mansour scored either side of Solomon Kvirkvelia's 32nd-minute own goal to give Akhdoud a 2-1 lead. Roberto Firmino drew the game level from the spot in first-half injury time. Leandre Tawamba scored the match-winner just before the hour mark.

The defeat left them in third spot, having garnered 40 points from 20 games. Al Tai are 16th with 18 points to their name.

Al Tai vs Al Ahli Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 22nd meeting between the two sides. Al Ahli have 14 wins to their name, Al Tai were victorious on two occasions while five games ended in draws.

Their most recent meeting came in August 2023 when Al Ahli claimed a 2-0 home victory.

Al Ahli have won the last six head-to-head games, scoring 15 goals in the process.

Al Tai are winless in their last five league games, losing four games in this sequence.

Al Ahli's 3-2 defeat to Al Akhdoud ended their run of six league games to see at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

Al Tai vs Al Ahli Prediction

Al Tai currently find themselves in the relegation zone and are one point away from safety. Their five-game winless run does not look likely to end here as they have lost the last six games against their upcoming opponents.

Al Ahli were on an eight-game unbeaten streak in the league (five wins) and won their last three games of 2023 on the bounce. However, they kick-started the new year on a sour note and will be aiming to bounce back here.

We are backing the visitors to claim all three points with a routine victory and clean sheet.

Prediction: Al Tai 0-2 Al Ahli

Al Tai vs Al Ahli Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Al Ahli to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Roberto Firmino to score or assist at anytime