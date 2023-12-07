Al Tai vs Al Hilal Prediction and Betting Tips | December 8th 2023

Al Tai and Al Hilal will battle for three points in a Saudi Pro League matchday 16 fixture on Friday.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 1-0 away win over Al Fateh last weekend. Bernard Mensah scored the match-winner from the spot with three minutes to go.

Al Hilal, meanwhile, claimed a 2-1 home win over Iranian side Nassaji Mazandaran in the AFC Champions League. Michael and Salem Al Dawsari scored in either half to guide their side to victory.

The Blue Waves will turn their focus back to the domestic scene where their last game saw them claim a cruising 3-0 home win over city rivals Al Nassr in the 'Capital derby.'

The victory saw them open up a seven-point lead at the summit of the standings, having garnered 41 points from 15 games. Al Tai are 11th with 17 points to show for their efforts in 15 games.

Al Tai vs Al Hilal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 20 occasions in the past. Al Hilal lead 13-6.

Their sole draw came in their most recent clash in April when both sides could not be separated in a 2-2 stalemate.

Al Hilal have made a 23-game unbeaten start to the season, winning 20 games in this sequence including each of the last 15 on the bounce.

Four of Al Tai's last five league games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Bernard Mensah has found the back of the net for Al Tai in each of their last four games, scoring five goals in the process.

Al Hilal have scored at least two goals in their last six away games.

Al Tai vs Al Hilal Prediction

Al Tai have improved in recent weeks, losing just one of their last five league games (three wins). This is in contrast to the form that saw them lose the preceding four on the bounce and has seen them climb up the standings.

Al Hilal, for their part, have made an immaculate start to the season and are fresh off securing a comfortable win over their biggest title rivals. The manner of their victory over Al Nassr sent a statement of intent about Hilal's title credentials this season.

We are backing Jorge Jesus' side to win a 16th game on the bounce by a comfortable margin.

Prediction: Al Tai 1-4 Al Hilal

Al Tai vs Al Hilal Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Al Hilal to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Al Hilal to score in both halves