Al Tai vs Al Ittihad Prediction and Betting Tips | February 7th 2024

Al Tai will invite Al Ittihad to the Prince Abdul Aziz bin Musa'ed Stadium in the Saudi Pro League on Wednesday as they resume their league campaign following the winter break.

The hosts had suffered three consecutive defeats before the break, failing to score in the last two, and will look to return to winning ways. They lost 3-0 away at Damac in their previous outing, and Bernard Mensah, who was sent off in injury time, will be suspended in this match.

The visitors also suffered three defeats on the spin before the winter break and lost 5-2 to Al Nassr in their previous outing. Abderrazak Hamdallah bagged a brace, while Fabinho was sent off in the second half. They played their first competitive match of the year on Sunday, recording a 4-0 win over Al Faisaly in the King's Cup quarterfinals.

Al Tai vs Al Ittihad Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 25 times across all competitions thus far. As expected, the visitors have dominated proceedings against their northern rivals, with a 20-4 lead in wins and just one meeting ending in a draw.

The last five meetings between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals, with four wins and clean sheets for the visitors and just one win and a clean sheet for the hosts.

Al Ittihad secured a league double over the hosts last season, with an aggregate score of 3-0, and continued their form with a 2-0 home win in the reverse fixture in August.

Four of Al Tai's five wins in the Saudi Pro League this season have come at home, and all four of their wins in this fixture have also been recorded at home.

The visitors are winless in their last five away games in the Saudi Pro League, suffering two losses.

Al Tai vs Al Ittihad Prediction

Faris Al Shamal have just two wins in their last seven league games, suffering four defeats and conceding at least three times in four games in that period. They have suffered three consecutive losses against the visitors while failing to find the back of the net and might struggle here.

Nonetheless, they have won two of their last three home games in this fixture and will look to build on that form. Abdulfattah Asiri was absent against Damac due to an injury and is a doubt for the match.

The Tigers concluded 2023 on a poor note, suffering three consecutive losses. They conceded 11 goals in these games while scoring just four times, and will look to leave a better account of themselves in this match. In their first game back after the winter break, they won 4-0 on Sunday and will look to build on that form.

Karim Benzema is back in training after being linked with a move away from the club throughout the transfer window and is likely to start from the bench.

Considering the current form of the two teams and the visitors' dominance in the head-to-head record, they are expected to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Al Tai 1-2 Al Ittihad

Al Tai vs Al Ittihad Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Al Ittihad to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Abderrazak Hamdallah to score or assist any time - Yes