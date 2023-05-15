Al Tai vs Al Nassr Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th May 2023

The Saudi Pro League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Al Tai play host to Cristiano Ronaldo and Rudi Garcia's Al Nassr side in an important clash at the Prince Abdul Aziz bin Musa'ed Stadium on Tuesday.

Al Tai vs Al Nassr Preview

Al Tai are currently in seventh place in the Saudi Pro League standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The hosts suffered a damaging 4-3 defeat at the hands of Al Batin in their previous game and will need to work hard to bounce back this week.

Al Nassr, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best in recent weeks. The away side were held to a 1-1 draw by Al Khaleej last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Al Tai vs Al Nassr Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Al Nassr have a good recent record against Al Tai and have won three out of the last five matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Al Tai's paltry one victory.

Al Nassr are currently five points behind Al Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League standings but have been the most prolific team in the competition so far with 54 goals to their name.

Before their 4-0 victory against Al Raed last month, Al Nassr were winless in three consecutive matches in all competitions and had failed to find the back of the net.

Al Nassr's Anderson Talisca has scored 16 goals in the Saudi Pro League this season - only Odion Ighalo and Abderrazak Hamdallah have been more prolific in the competition.

Al Tai vs Al Nassr Prediction

Al Nassr have stuttered in recent weeks and are currently five points behind league-leaders Al Ittihad in the title race. Cristiano Ronaldo has blown hot and cold in the Saudi Pro League so far and will need to step up to the plate this week.

Al Tai have punched above their weight since the turn of the year and are capable of pulling off an upset on their day. Al Nassr are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Al Tai 1-3 Al Nassr

Al Tai vs Al Nassr Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Al Nassr

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Al Nassr to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Cristiano Ronaldo to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes