Al Tai vs Al Nassr Prediction and Betting Tips | September 29, 2023

Round nine of the Saudi Professional League gets underway on Friday (September 29) when Al Tai and Al Nassr go head-to-head at the Prince Abdul Aziz bin Musa'ed Stadium.

Al Tai were dumped out of the King’s Cup on Tuesday, as they fell to a 2-0 loss against Al-Faisaly at the King Salman Sport City Stadium. That was in keeping with their struggles in the Professional League, where they have managed just one win in six games, losing four.

Krešimir Rezic’s men are 12th in the standings, picking up seven points from as many games.

Meanwhile, Al Nassr turned in another performance of the highest quality, as they steamrolled Ohod 5-1 in the King’s Cup round of 32 on Monday. Luis Castro’s side have won their last eight games across competitions, including a 2-0 win at Persepolis FC in their AFC Champions League group opener on September 19.

With 15 points from seven games, Al Nassr are fifth in the points table, three points adrift of leaders Al-Ittihad.

Al Tai vs Al Nassr Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With nine wins from the last 12 meetings, Al Nassr boasts a superior record in the fixture.

Al Tai have picked up just one win in that period, while the spoils have been shared twice.

Al Nassr have won their last three games against al Tai, scoring eight goals and keeping two clean sheets since a 2-1 loss in December 2021.

Al Tai have won only one of their last seven games across competitions, losing five, since August.

Al Nassr have won eight of their last nine away games across competitions, with a 2-1 loss at Al Ettifaq on August 14 being the exception.

Al Tai vs Al Nassr Prediction

Still licking their wounds from their King’s Cup exit, Al Tai face the daunting challenge of taking on a spirited Al Nassr side who are firing on all cylinders.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. head into the weekend as one of the most in-form sides in the division and should pick up a comfortable win.

Prediction: Al Tai 1-3 Al Nassr

Al Tai vs Al Nassr Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Al Nassr

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in seven of Al Nassr’s last eight games.)

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes (Castro’s men have not kept a clean sheet in four of their last five games.)