Al-Wahda vs Al-Ittihad Prediction and Betting Tips | September 15th 2025

Al-Wahda will go up against Al-Ittihad at the Al Nahyan Stadium on Monday in the opening round of the 2025-26 AFC Champions League Elite campaign. Both sides will be keen to get off to a good start as they aim for a place in the knockout stages.

Al-Wahda will return to continental football for the first time since the 2021 season after gaining direct qualification by finishing third in the UAE Pro League last season. The hosts, who went as far as the quarterfinals in their last Champions League campaign, have drawn three and won two of their five domestic games this season and will hope to turn things up a notch when they host one of the tournament favorites.

Al-Ittihad also made it to the quarterfinals of the Champions League when they last appeared in the tournament two seasons ago. The reigning Saudi Pro League champions have picked up from where they left off, winning their two opening games, and will hope to build on such form when they make the trip to the United Arab Emirates.

Al-Wahda vs Al-Ittihad Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met on six previous occasions going into Monday's fixture. Al-Wahda have won one of those meetings, two have ended in draws while Al-Ittihad have won the remaining three.

The hosts have failed to get on the scoresheet in four of their six meetings with Al-Ittihad.

The visitors' last win in this fixture came in April 2011.

Al-Wahda finished last season with the joint-third best offensive and defensive records in the UAE Pro League scoring 51 goals and conceding 32 across 26 games played.

Al-Ittihad had the third best offensive record and the second best defensive record in the Saudi top flight last season scoring 79 goals and conceding 35 across 34 games.

Al-Wahda vs Al-Ittihad Prediction

The sides are somewhat closely matched going into the weekend but Al-Wahda will need to be at their best to get all three points despite having the home advantage.

Al-Ittihad will be optimistic to get all three points on Monday but will need to avoid complacency to avoid surprises.

Prediction: Al-Wahda 1-2 Al-Ittihad

Al-Wahda vs Al-Ittihad Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Al-Ittihad

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Each of the visitors' last seven games have all produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in each of the visitors' last five games)

