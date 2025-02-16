Al-Wasl vs Al-Hilal Prediction and Betting Tips | February 18th 2025

By Soyoye Jedidiah
Modified Feb 16, 2025 19:04 GMT
Al Hilal v Al Riyadh - Saudi Pro League - Source: Getty
Al Hilal v Al Riyadh - Saudi Pro League - Source: Getty

Al-Wasl will host Al-Hilal at Zabeel Stadion for the final round of the AFC Champions League Elite league stage on Tuesday evening. Both teams have sealed qualification for the knockout round but will still hope to finish the league stage on a strong note.

Ad

The Emperor have dropped points in both of their last two matches in the Champions League, more recently suffering a humiliating 4-0 defeat to Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr. The UAE side, who sit in fifth place, secured their qualification to the round of 16 by winning three and drawing two of their opening five games and will be glad to have finished the job ahead of their final match against a much stronger side.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Al-Hilal were rampant once again in their last appearance in this competition, defeating Iranian side Persepolis 4-1 to maintain their place at the top of the table. The record AFC Champions League Elite winners, who have lost only one of their last 13 matches across all competitions and picked up 19 points out of an obtainable 21 in seven continental games, will look to finish the league stage unbeaten.

Al-Wasl vs Al-Hilal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • Tuesday's game will mark only the second meeting between the two sides and the first since 1989. Al-Wasl won that game 1-0.
  • The hosts currently sit in seventh place in the UAE Pro League and have conceded fewer goals than all but three other teams in their domestic league.
  • The visitors are second in the Saudi Pro League, four points off the top and have by far the best offensive record in their domestic league with 60 goals scored in just 20 games.
  • Al-Wasl have only managed eight goals in seven AFC Champions League Elite games so far.
  • Al-Hilal have by far the best offensive record and the joint-second best defensive record in the continental competition with 24 goals scored and just seven conceded.
Ad

Al-Wasl vs Al-Hilal Prediction

The hosts are considerable underdogs going into this midweek fixture and will have to be at their best if they are to pick up a point when they host the unbeaten leaders.

The Blue Waves will be confident to get a result when they make the trip to the United Arab Emirates and will be boosted heavily by their much better offensive and defensive records.

Ad

Prediction: Al-Wasl 1-3 Al-Hilal

Al-Wasl vs Al-Hilal Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Al-Hilal to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Seven of the visitors' last eight games have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in five of the visitors' last six games)

Quick Links

Edited by Peter P
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी