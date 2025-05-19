Al-Wehda vs Al-Hilal Prediction and Betting Tips | May 21st 2025

Al-Wehda will host Al-Hilal at the King Abdul Aziz Stadium on Wednesday in the penultimate round of the 2024-25 Saudi Professional League campaign. The home side have picked up important points over the past few months and will confirm safety with maximum points in their final two matches as they sit 15th in the league standings, two points clear of the drop zone.

They were beaten 3-1 by Al-Qadsiah in their last match, taking the lead just before the half-hour mark via an Odion Ighalo strike before their opponents came from behind to secure maximum points late in the game.

Al-Hilal have had a disappointing season but are looking to confirm a spot in next season's AFC Champions League Elite and only need a point to do so. They picked up a brilliant 4-3 comeback win over Al-Fateh last time out, with Salem Al-Dawsari and Aleksandar Mitrovic scoring second-half braces to overturn a two-goal deficit for the Blue Waves.

The visitors sit second in the table with 71 points from 32 matches and will be looking to pick up maximum points in their final away game of the campaign.

Al-Wehda vs Al-Hilal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 48 meetings between the two clubs. Al-Wehda have won just five of those games while the visitors have won 37 times with their other six contests ending in draws.

The visitors have won their last four games in this fixture and are undefeated in their last seven.

Al-Wehda's last clean sheet in this fixture came back in November 2008.

The Blue Waves are the highest-scoring side in the Saudi Pro League this season with a goal tally of 92.

Al-Wehda vs Al-Hilal Prediction

Fursan Mecca have won two of their last three games and six of their last nine. They have however lost nine of their last 13 home games and could struggle here.

Al-Hilal have won their last three league games and are undefeated in their last six in the competition. They have had the upper hand in this fixture historically and should come out on top this week.

Prediction: Al-Wehda 1-3 Al-Hilal

Al-Wehda vs Al-Hilal Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Al-Hilal to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of the last 10 matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in eight of their last 10 matchups)

