Al-Wehda vs Al-Hilal prediction, preview, team news and more | Saudi Pro League 2023-24

Al-Wehda will face Al-Hilal at the King Abdul Aziz Stadium on Monday in the final round of the 2023-24 Saudi Pro League campaign. The home side have had their struggles in the league this season but have confirmed safety and will now be looking to close out their season on a high.

They played out a 1-1 draw against Al-Okhdood in their last match, with former Nigeria international Odion Ighalo opening the scoring from long-range in the first half before their opponents drew level at the half-hour mark.

Al-Hilal, meanwhile, have performed brilliantly this season and will be looking to complete an unbeaten league campaign next week. They picked up a comfortable 3-1 win over Al Tai last time out, with three different players getting on the scoresheet before their opponents scored a second-half consolation goal.

Al-Wehda vs Al-Hilal Head-to-Head

There have been 46 meetings between Al-Wehda and Al-Hilal. The hosts have won just five of those games while the visitors have won 35 times. There have been six draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash last December which the visitors won 2-0.

Al-Wehda Form Guide in Saudi Pro League: D-L-W-L-L

Al-Hilal Form Guide in Saudi Pro League: W-D-W-W-W

Al-Wehda vs Al-Hilal Team News

Al-Wehda

The hosts will be without the services of Craig Goodwin and Hussain Ahmed Al Issa on Monday as the duo are both out with injuries.

Injured: Craig Goodwin, Hussain Ahmed Al Issa

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Al-Hilal

Neymar remains out with an injury and will miss the midweek clash. Salem Al-Dawsari, meanwhile, has returned to full fitness and should return to the side on Monday.

Injured: Neymar

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Al-Wehda vs Al-Hilal Predicted XI

Al-Wehda Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Munir Mohamedi; Saeed Al Muwallad, Jawad El Yamiq, Abdullah Al-Hafith, Islam Hawsawi; Waleed Bakshween, Ala'a Al-Hejji; Abdulaziz Noor, Anselmo, Vito van Crooij; Odion Ighalo

Al-Hilal Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Bono; Saud Abdulhamid, Kalidou Koulibaly, Ali Albulayhi, Renan Lodi; Ruben Neves, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic; Michael, Malcom, Salem Al-Dawsari; Aleksandar Mitrovic

Al-Wehda vs Al-Hilal Prediction

Al-Wehda are on a run of back-to-back winless outings and have won just one of their last eight matches. They are without a win in their last six home matches and could struggle here.

Al-Hilal are on a brilliant eight-game unbeaten streak, picking up seven wins in that period. They have won three of their last four away games and should come out on top on Monday.

Prediction: Al-Wehda 1-4 Al-Hilal