Al Wehda vs Al Nassr Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th February 2023

The Saudi Pro League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Al Wehda play host to Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr in an important clash on Thursday.

Al Wehda vs Al Nassr Preview

Al Wehda are currently in 13th place in the Saudi Pro League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The hosts slumped to a disappointing 2-0 defeat at the hands of Al Feiha in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Al Nassr, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have experienced a slight slump in recent weeks. The away side played out a 2-2 draw against Al Fateh last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Al Wehda vs Al Nassr Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Al Nassr have an impressive recent record against Al Wehda and have won 14 out of the last 21 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Al Wehda's four victories during this period.

Al Nassr have scored a total of 30 goals in their 15 league games so far this season - only Al Shabab have been more prolific than the league leaders with 31 goals to their name so far.

Al Nassr were on an unbeaten streak of 13 matches in all competitions before they slumped to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Al Ittihad in the Saudi Super Cup last week.

Al Nassr are unbeaten in their last 13 matches in the Saudi Pro League, with their previous defeat in the competition coming at the hands of Al Taawoun by a 1-0 margin.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored only one goal in his three official matches for Al Nassr so far and will look to add to his tally this week.

Al Wehda vs Al Nassr Prediction

Al Nassr have not been at their best in recent weeks and will need to work hard to keep their place at the top of the league table. With Talisca serving a suspension, Cristiano Ronaldo will need to shoulder the goalscoring burden for his side this week.

Al Wehda can pack a punch on their day but have been plagued by inconsistency this season. Al Nassr are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Al Wehda 1-2 Al Nassr

Al Wehda vs Al Nassr Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Al Nassr

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Al Nassr to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Cristiano Ronaldo to score - Yes

