Al-Wehda vs Al-Nassr Prediction and Betting Tips | February 25, 2025

Al-Wehda host Al-Nassr at the King Abdul Aziz Stadium on Tuesday in the Saudi Pro League.

The hosts suffered their sixth defeat in seven league games in a 1-0 loss to Al-Kholood on Saturday. Al-Wehda, who are last place in the standings, are relegation-bound, having only won three of 21 games.

Al-Nassr, meanwhile, twice squandered the lead in a 3-2 defeat to Al-Ettifaq on Friday . They had won six and drawn one of their previous seven league games before this defeat as they find themselves three points behind the UEFA Champions League Elite qualification spots.

Al-Wehda vs Al-Nassr Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 46 times, with Al-Wehda trailing 28-8;.

Al-Wehda have won two of the last 10 games in the fixture and haven't scored five times.

Al-Nassr have been rampant in front of goal against Al-Wehda, scoring 16 times in their last five meetings.

Al-Wehda have the worst defensive record in the top division, with 51 goals conceded in just 21 games.

Al-Alami have the third-best offensive record in the league, with 45 goals scored in 21 games.

Al-Wehda vs Al-Nassr Prediction

Al-Wehda are the heavy underdogs and will have their work cut out when they face the side with the league's best away record. Al-Wehda will be lucky to get a draw and will need to be better defensively to avoid an embarrassing defeat.

Al-Nassr, meanwhile, need to avoid complacency as they seek a return to winning ways.

Prediction: Al-Wehda 1-3 Al-Nassr

Al-Wehda vs Al-Nassr Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Al-Nassr

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Seven of Al-Wehda's last nine games have produced more than 2.5 goals,)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in eight of Al-Nassr's last nine league games.)

