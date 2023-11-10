Al Wehda vs Al Nassr Prediction and Betting Tips | November 11th 2023

Al Wehda will welcome Al Nassr to the King Abdul Aziz Stadium in the Saudi Pro League on Saturday.

The hosts registered their first win in seven games last week as they defeated Al Hazm 2-1 in their away game, thanks to a second-half brace from Abdulaziz Noor. Fayçal Fajr and Anselmo assisted the goals in their club's fifth win of the season. They moved into the upper half of the league table with that win and are in eighth place with 16 points to their name.

The visitors recorded their ninth win of the league campaign last week as goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Aymeric Laporte helped them to a 2-0 home triumph over Al Khaleej. They continued that form in the AFC Champions League as Talisca's hat-trick helped them record a 3-2 away win over Al Duhail.

Ronaldo was rested in that midweek clash but should return to the lineup in this match as the visitors look to keep pace with league leaders Al Hilal in the points table.

Al Wehda vs Al Nassr Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 41 times in all competitions thus far. As expected, the visitors have the upper hand in these meetings with 25 wins to their name. The hosts have got the better of the capital club eight times and eight games have ended in draws.

The visitors registered a league double over the hosts last season, with a 5-0 win on aggregate, but suffered a 1-0 loss when the two teams met in the King's Cup semi-final in April.

Al Wehda have lost four of their last six games in all competitions. They have fared slightly better at home, recording three wins in six games.

Al Nassr have won their last eight away games across all competitions.

The visitors have the best attacking record in the Saudi Pro League this season, scoring 33 goals in 12 games.

Al Wehda vs Al Nassr Prediction

The Knights of Mecca have just one win in their last six games in all competitions, conceding 15 times while scoring just seven goals in that period. Interestingly, their last two wins have come in away games. At home, they have just three wins in their last 15 Saudi Pro League games.

They have failed to score in four of their last six home meetings against the visitors. Nonetheless, 14 of their 22 goals this season have come at home and they should be able to find the back of the net.

Al-Alami head into the match in great form, winning 16 of their last 17 games in all competitions. They have won their last eight away games, scoring 28 goals while conceding just seven in that period.

They have lost just one of their last 12 away games at Al Wehda and are strong favorites. Ronaldo was rested in the Champions League clash in midweek and is expected to play the full 90 minutes in this match. He scored four goals in the away game against the hosts last season and will look to repeat that feat here.

Considering the recent history between the two teams and the visitors' goalscoring form, they are expected to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Al Wehda 1-2 Al Nassr

Al Wehda vs Al Nassr Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Al Nassr to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Cristiano Ronaldo to score or assist any time - Yes