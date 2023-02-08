Al Wehda vs Al Nassr: Where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo's Saudi Pro League match in India, USA and UK

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to feature in another fixture for Al Nassr this week as Rudi Garcia's charges lock horns with Al Wehda in a crucial Saudi Pro League encounter at the King Abdul Aziz Stadium on Thursday. Both teams have failed to meet expectations in recent weeks and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Al Wehda vs Al Nassr Preview

Al Wehda are currently in 13th place in the Saudi Pro League standings and have been in indifferent form over the past year. The home side has lost three of its four matches in the league and will need to step up to the plate to stand a chance in this fixture.

Al Nassr, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have also flattered to deceive over the past year. The league leaders were held to a disappointing 2-2 draw by an inspired Al Fateh side in their previous game and will need to put up a robust front this week.

Al Nassr forward Talisca was sent off against Al Fateh and will remain suspended for this fixture. With Vincent Aboubakar also ending his association with the club, the onus will be on Cristiano Ronaldo to step up for his side in the final third.

Al Wehda vs Al Nassr Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Al Nassr have an impressive recent record against Al Wehda and have won 14 out of the last 21 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Al Wehda's four victories during this period.

Al Nassr have scored a total of 30 goals in their 15 league games so far this season - only Al Shabab have been more prolific than the league leaders with 31 goals to their name so far.

Al Nassr were on an unbeaten streak of 13 matches in all competitions before they slumped to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Al Ittihad in the Saudi Super Cup last week.

Al Nassr are unbeaten in their last 13 matches in the Saudi Pro League, with their previous defeat in the competition coming at the hands of Al Taawoun by a 1-0 margin.

At what time does the match between Al Wehda and Al Nassr kick off?

India: 9th February 2023, at 11 PM

USA: 9th February 2023, at 1:30 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 12:30 PM (Central Standard Time), 10:30 AM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 9th February 2023, at 6:30 PM

نادي الوحدة السعودي @alwehdaclub1



| #الوحدة النصر

| دوري روشن السعودي

🏟 | مدينة الملك عبدالعزيز الرياضية

| 8:30 مساءً



| بالتوفيق لـ " فرسان مكة "



احجز تذكرتك الآن 🎟️



🗓 | الخميس 9 فبراير 2023
👕 | #الوحدة ✖ النصر
🏆 | دوري روشن السعودي
🏟 | مدينة الملك عبدالعزيز الرياضية
⏰ | 8:30 مساءً

How to watch live streaming of Al Wehda vs Al Nassr?

India: Sony LIV, Shahid-MBC

USA: Shahid-MBC

UK: Shahid-MBC

