Alajuelense vs New England Revolution Prediction and Betting Tips | March 14th 2024

Alajuelense will entertain the New England Revolution at the Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto in the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup round of 16 on Thursday.

They met in the first leg at Gillette Stadium last week, and the New England Revolution registered a comfortable 4-0 home win. Nick Lima broke the deadlock in the 28th minute, Tomás Chancalay bagged a brace, and Esmir Bajraktarevic added the fourth goal in the 55th minute.

The hosts' poor run continued in the Liga de Fútbol de Primera División on Sunday, suffering a 3-0 away loss to Guanacasteca. It was their third loss in four games and also the third time that they had failed to find the back of the net in that period.

The visitors failed to build on their impressive win in the first leg and suffered a 4-1 loss to Atlanta United on Saturday. Carles Gil scored a consolation goal for them in the 83rd minute, after they had conceded four times.

Alajuelense vs New England Revolution Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams met for the first time last week. New England recorded a 4-0 home win and will look to retain their comfortable lead on aggregate.

The hosts have just two wins in their last seven games in all competitions. They have suffered three losses in that period and have failed to score in four games.

New England Revolution have enjoyed a 100% record in the Concacaf Champions Cup this season, keeping clean sheets in their three games thus far.

Alajuelense have registered three wins in their last four home games in all competitions.

The hosts have just one win in their last five games in the Champions Cup, suffering four losses. The visitors, meanwhile, have won four of their last five games in the competition.

Alajuelense vs New England Revolution Prediction

Los Leones have seen a drop in form recently, with three losses in their last four games. They have failed to score in three games in that period while conceding eight times and will look to improve upon that record.

They have fared slightly better in their recent games at home, recording three wins in their last four games. They have been eliminated from the round of 16 in their last two appearances in the Champions Cup. They are trailing the visitors by four goals on aggregate, so might be eliminated from this stage again, though they will look to find the back of the net in this match.

The Revs have enjoyed a 100% record in the Champions Cup thus far. Interestingly, they have not been able to build on their winning cup run in the MLS, suffering consecutive defeats in their first three games of the league campaign.

Nonetheless, considering their goalscoring form in the Champions Cup, they are expected to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Alajuelense 1-2 New England Revolution

Alajuelense vs New England Revolution Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - New England Revolution to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Tomás Chancalay to score or assist any time - Yes