Alanyaspor vs Besiktas Prediction and Betting Tips | August 31st 2025

Still licking their wounds from their UEFA Conference League heartbreak, Besiktas return to action in the Turkish Super Lig when they take on Alanyaspor at the Bahcesehir Okullari Stadium on Sunday. The Black Eagles head into the weekend without a win in their last four games against the home side and will be looking to end this two-year run.

Ad

Alanyaspor were condemned to their first defeat of the new Super Lig campaign as they were beaten 2-1 by Eyupspor at the Eyup Stadium last Monday.

Before that, Joao Pereira’s men kicked off the new season with a somewhat disappointing goalless draw against Caykur Rizespor at the Bahcesehir Okullari Stadium on August 16.

Alanyaspor now return home, where they are unbeaten in their last five league matches, claiming two wins and three draws since April’s 1-0 defeat at the hands of Bodrum.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, Besiktas' quest for European football came to an end in midweek when they fell to a 1-0 home defeat against Lausanne-Sport in the second leg of the Conference League playoff to lose the tie 1-0 on aggregate.

This shocking result has seen Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s role as head coach of the Black Eagles come to an end after just eight months, with Sergen Yalcin taking over at the helm of affairs.

Ad

Besiktas now return to action in the Super Lig, where they will be looking to make it two wins from the opening two matches, having kicked off the campaign with a 2-1 victory over Eyupspor on August 17.

Alanyaspor vs Besiktas Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With nine wins from the last 16 meetings between the sides, Besiktas boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Alanyaspor have picked up three wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on four occasions.

Pereira’s men are unbeaten in their last four games against Besiktas, claiming one win and three draws since a 3-0 defeat in January 2023.

Besiktas have lost just one of their most recent eight Super Lig matches while picking up five wins and two draws since April 19.

Ad

Alanyaspor vs Besiktas Prediction

Following their disappointing Conference League qualifying result, Besiktas will journey to the Bahcesehir Okullari Stadium aiming to restore some pride and maintain their perfect start to the league campaign.

Alanyaspor have proven tough to beat in recent meetings between the two teams, but we are backing Yalcin’s men to edge out a close contest and maintain their 100% start to the league campaign.

Ad

Prediction: Alanyaspor 1-2 Besiktas

Alanyaspor vs Besiktas Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Besiktas to win

Tip 2: First to score - Besiktas (The visitors have netted the opening goal in five of their last seven games against Alanyaspor)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in six of their last seven clashes)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More