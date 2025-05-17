Alanyaspor vs Besiktas Prediction and Betting Tips | May 18th 2025

Alanyaspor and Besiktas return to action in the Turkish Super Lig when they go head-to-head on Sunday. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men have failed to taste victory in their last four visits to the Bahcesehir Okullari Stadium and will head into the weekend looking to end this five-year spell.

Alanyaspor picked up three huge points in their battle for survival as they held on to see out a 1-0 victory over 10-man Gaziantep at the Gaziantep Stadium last time out.

João Pereira’s side had failed to win eight of their previous nine games across all competitions, losing six and claiming two draws since late February.

Alanyaspor have picked up 38 points from their 33 Super Lig matches so far to sit 15th in the league standings, three points above 16th-placed Sivasspor in the final relegation spot.

Besiktas, on the other hand, maintained their impressive late-season form as they cruised to a 4-1 victory over Adana Demirspor on home turf last weekend.

Solskjaer’s men have won three games on the spin, scoring 10 goals and conceding twice since a 1-1 stalemate against Goztepe on April 19.

Besiktas have picked up 58 points from their 33 league matches so far to sit third in the table, one point above fourth-placed Samsunspor in the second Europa League qualifying spot.

Alanyaspor vs Besiktas Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With nine wins from the last 15 meetings between the sides, Besiktas hold a clear upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Alanyaspor have picked up three wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on three occasions.

Pereira’s men are unbeaten in their last four home games against Besiktas, picking up two wins and two draws since a 2-1 defeat in February 2020.

Besiktas have lost just one of their last seven away matches in all competitions while picking up four wins and two draws since the start of February.

Alanyaspor vs Besiktas Prediction

While Alanyaspor will be looking to continue from where they left off against Gaziantep, they go up against a spirited Besiktas side, who are one win away from sealing their spot in the Europa League next season.

Given the gulf in quality and experience between the two teams, we are backing Solskjaer’s men to come away with maximum points at the Bahcesehir Okullari Stadium.

Prediction: Alanyaspor 0-2 Besiktas

Alanyaspor vs Besiktas Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Besiktas to win

Tip 2: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in Alanyaspor’s last nine games)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have also been fewer than three goals scored in four of the hosts’ last five outings)

