Alanyaspor vs Besiktas prediction, preview, team news and more | Super Lig 2023-24

Besiktas are back in action in the Turkish Super Lig as they journey to the Bahcesehir Okullari Stadium to face Alanyaspor on Sunday. The two sides are separated by one place and five points in the top half of the table and we anticipate a thrilling contest.

Alanyaspor suffered a major setback in their push for European football as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Ankaragucu last Friday.

Before that, Fatih Tekke’s men were on a run of two back-to-back victories, including a 6-0 demolition of Istanbulspor on April 28.

With 49 points from 35 matches, Alanyaspor are sixth in the Super Lig table, level on points with Kasimpasa and Caykur Rizespor.

Having played out a goalless draw in the reverse leg, Besiktas secured a 1-0 second-leg win over Ankaragucu on Tuesday to book their spot in the Turkish Cup final.

Serdar Topraktepe’s side now turn their attention to the Super Lig, where a run of just two wins in their last eight games has threatened to derail their push for a place in Europe.

Besiktas are fifth in the league table, one point behind fourth-placed Istanbul Basaksehir in the UEFA Europa Conference League qualification spot.

Alanyaspor vs Besiktas Head-To-Head

With 10 wins from the last 15 meetings between the sides, Besiktas boast a clear upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Alanyaspor have picked up just two wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on three occasions.

Alanyaspor Form Guide: D-W-W-L-W

Besiktas Form Guide: W-W-L-D-W

Alanyaspor vs Besiktas Team News

Alanyaspor

Alanyaspor head into the weekend with a clean bill of health. However, Furkan Bayir will miss the game due to suspension.

Injured: None

Suspended: Furkan Bayir

Besiktas

As for Besiktas, Topraktepe will be unable to call upon several players who continue their spells on the sidelines.

Injured: Bakhtiyar Zaynutdinov, Gedson Fernandes, Daniel Amartey, Ante Rebic, Tayfur Bingöl

Suspended: None

Alanyaspor vs Besiktas Predicted XI

Alanyaspor Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ertugrul Taskiran, Florent Hadergjonaj, Nuno Lima, Fidan Aliti, Jure Balkovec, Richard Coelho, Leroy Fer, Oguz Aydin, Efecan Karaca, Yusuf Özdemir, Ahmed Hassan

Besiktas Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Mert Günok, Jonas Svensson, Necip Uysal, Omar Colley, Serkan Emrecan Terzi, Salih Ucan, Rachid Ghezzal, Milot Rashica, Ernest Muci, Semih Kilicsoy, Jackson Muleka

Alanyaspor vs Besiktas Prediction

With just five points separating Alanyaspor and Besiktas, we expect the two sides to take the game to each other in search of all three points.

Besiktas have enjoyed the better of this fixture and we see them extending their dominance over Tekke’s men

Prediction: Alanyaspor 1-2 Besiktas