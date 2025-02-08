Alanyaspor vs Fenerbahce Prediction and Betting Tips | February 9th 2025

The Turkish Super Lig returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Alanyaspor and Fenerbahce square off at the Bahçeşehir Okullari Arena on Sunday. Sami Ugurlu’s men have won their last seven home matches across all competitions and will be looking to extend this impressive streak.

Alanyaspor secured their first win of the Turkiye Kupasi campaign in style as they thrashed Fatih Karagumruk 4-1 on Thursday. Ugurlu’s side have now won three games on the bounce, including back-to-back victories over Istanbul Basaksehir and Goztepe in the Super Lig.

Alanyaspor have picked up 28 points from 21 Super Lig matches to sit ninth in the league standings, level on points with eighth-placed Kasimpasa.

Fenerbahce, meanwhile, turned in a five-star display in midweek when they hammered 1. Liga outfit Erzurumspor 5-0 in their cup clash at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium.

This was in keeping with their dominant run of results in Super Lig, where Jose Mourinho’s men are on a five-game winning streak and are unbeaten in their last seven matches since mid-December.

Fenerbahce have picked up 51 points from their 21 league games to sit second in the table, six points adrift of league leaders Galatasaray.

Alanyaspor vs Fenerbahce Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Fenerbahce boast a superior record in the history of this fixture, having won 10 of the last 20 meetings between the two teams.

Alanyaspor have picked up four wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on six occasions.

Fenerbahce are unbeaten in their last seven games against Ugurlu’s men, claiming six wins and one draw since a 2-1 defeat in October 2021.

Alanyaspor are on a run of seven consecutive home wins across all competitions, stretching back to a 2-1 loss against Antalyaspor on October 27.

Fenerbahce are unbeaten in their last five away matches, picking up three wins and two draws since December’s 1-0 defeat at Besiktas.

Alanyaspor vs Fenerbahce Prediction

Fenerbahce head into the weekend as one of the most in-form sides in the league, having picked up five wins from their last five league matches.

While Alanyaspor have been rock-solid at home of late, Mourinho’s men boast the firepower needed to get the job done and are tipping them to come away with all three points.

Prediction: Alanyaspor 1-3 Fenerbahce

Alanyaspor vs Fenerbahce Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fenerbahce to win

Tip 2: First to score - Fenerbahce (The visitors have opened the scoring in five of their last seven games against Alanyaspor)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been at least three goals scored in seven of their last eight clashes)

