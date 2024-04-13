Alanyaspor vs Galatasaray Prediction and Betting Tips | April 15th 2024

Alanyaspor will host Galatasaray at the Bahçeşehir Okulları Arena on Monday in another round of the 2023-24 Super Lig campaign.

The home side are enjoying a strong run of results at the moment and are now pushing for a top-half league finish. They picked up a 3-0 win over Gaziantep in their last match, with Ahmed Hassan and Oguz Aydin getting on the scoresheet in the first half before the former extended their lead after the restart.

Alanyaspor sit mid-table in 10th place with 42 points from 31 games and will be looking to continue their strong run of form when they play on Monday.

Galatasaray have enjoyed a strong campaign and continue their push for back-to-back Super Lig titles. They beat Hatayspor 1-0 in their last league outing, with Mauro Icardi scoring the sole goal of the game in the first half before going on to secure the Turkish Super Cup title in controversial fashion last weekend.

The visitors sit atop the league table with 84 points picked up so far. They are two points above rivals Fenerbahce and will be looking to widen that gap next week.

Alanyaspor vs Galatasaray Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 20 meetings between Alanyaspor and Galatasaray. The hosts have won five of those games while the visitors have won 12 times. There have been three draws between the two sides.

The visitors have won their last four games in this fixture and are undefeated in their last six.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last six games in this fixture.

Galatasaray have the best defensive record in the Turkish top flight this season with a goal concession tally of 20.

Only three of Alanyaspor's 12 league defeats this season have come on home turf.

Alanyaspor vs Galatasaray Prediction

Alanyaspor are on a four-game winning streak after winning just one of their 11 games prior. They are undefeated in their last eight home league games and will be hopeful of a positive result on Monday.

Galatasaray are on a run of five consecutive victories and have now won their last 12 Super Lig games on the bounce. They have lost just one of their last eight away games and should come out on top here.

Prediction: Alanyaspor 1-2 Galatasaray

Alanyaspor vs Galatasaray Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Galatasaray to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Each of the last five matches between the two teams have all produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of their last six matchups)