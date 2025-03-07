Alanyaspor vs Galatasaray Prediction and Betting Tips | March 9, 2025

Alanyaspor host Galatasaray at the Bahcesehir Okullari Stadium on Sunday in the Turkish Super Lig.

Ad

The hosts' 3-1 loss to Rizespor last weekend marked their 10th league defeat of the season, seeing them drop to 12th in the points table, seven points above the drop zone. Alanyaspor have won one of their last five games.

Galatasaray, meanwhile, went ahead from a two-goal deficit but failed to get all three points in a 3-3 draw with Kasimpasa last weekend, marking their fourth consecutive stalemate across competitions. The visitors are four points clear at the top of the table.

Ad

Trending

Alanyaspor vs Galatasaray Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 22 times, with Alanyaspor trailing 14-5.

Alanyaspor have managed one win in the last ten editions of the fixture.

Galatasaray have a remarkable record in front of goal against Alanyaspor, scoring 17 goals in last five games,

Cimbom won the reverse fixture 1-0 in October.

Alanyaspor have the third-worst defensive record in the top division, having conceded 46 goals in 25 games.

Galatasaray have the second-best offensive and third-best defensive records in the league, with 62 goals scored and 26 conceded.

Ad

Alanyaspor vs Galatasaray Prediction

Alanyaspor are massive underdogs and need a Herculean effort to end the defending champions' unbeaten streak.

Galatasaray, meanwhile, need to put behind their recent underwhelming performances to get all three points, thanks to their superior quality in front of goal and defence.

Prediction: Alanyaspor 1-2 Galatasaray

Alanyaspor vs Galatasaray Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Galatasaray

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the last seven games between the two teams have featured more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in four of Alanyaspor's last six games.)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback