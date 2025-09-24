Alanyaspor vs Galatasaray Prediction and Betting Tips | September 26th 2025

Alanyaspor will host Galatasaray at the Gain Park Stadium on Friday in another round of the 2025-26 Turkish Super Lig campaign. The home side have enjoyed an encouraging start to their campaign, picking up where they left off last season and sit eighth in the table with nine points from six matches.

They played out a 1-1 draw away at Basaksehir last time out, finding themselves a goal down at the break before 19-year-old Uchenna Ogundu levelled things up early in the second half.

Galatasaray, meanwhile, have enjoyed a perfect start to their season and are going full steam ahead in pursuit of a fourth consecutive Super Lig title. They picked up a 3-1 home win over Konyaspor on Monday with Yunus Akgun, Mauro Icardi and Lucas Torreira all getting on the scoresheet before their opponents netted a late consolation goal.

The visitors sit comfortably atop the league table with 18 points from an obtainable 18 and will be targeting another victory to build momentum for their Champions League clash against Premier League champions Liverpool next week.

Alanyaspor vs Galatasaray Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 23 meetings between Alanyaspor and Galatasaray. The hosts have won five of those games while the visitors have won 15 times, with their other three contests ending level.

The visitors have won their last seven games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last nine games in this fixture, a run stretching back to 2022.

Alanyaspor are the only side in the Super Lig this term yet to concede any goals on home turf.

Galatasaray have the best offensive and defensive records in the Turkish top flight this season with 18 goals scored and two conceded.

Alanyaspor vs Galatasaray Prediction

Şimşekler are on a run of back-to-back draws and are undefeated in their last four games. They are unbeaten in their last six home matches but will recognize the scale of their next challenge.

Cimbom have won all six of their league games this season and will head into Friday's game full of confidence. They have had the upper hand in this fixture historically and should come out on top here.

Prediction: Alanyaspor 1-2 Galatasaray

Alanyaspor vs Galatasaray Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Galatasaray to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Nine of the visitors' last 10 matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of the hosts' last five matches)

