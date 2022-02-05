Alanyaspor vs Galatasaray prediction, preview, team news and more | Turkish Super Lig 2021-22 

Alanyaspor and Galatasaray will battle for three points in the Turkish Super Lig on Sunday.

The two sides come into the game on the back of contrasting results. The home side were 3-1 victors in an away game against Giresunspor a fortnight ago. Emre Akbaba scored a brace in the victory.

Galatasaray fell to a 2-1 defeat to Trabzonspor on home turf before the international break. Alexandru Cicaldau put the hosts ahead in the 31st minute but two late goals helped the visitors secure a comeback victory.

The defeat left the capital side sitting just outside the relegation zone in what has been a disappointing campaign. They have managed just 27 points from 23 matches and are just three points above the dropzone. Alanyasapor sit in third spot on 38 points.

Alanyaspor vs Galatasaray Head-to-Head

Galatasaray have won nine of their last 14 matches against Alanyaspor. One match ended in a draw while the home side were victorious on four occasions.

One of those wins came in their most recent meeting, a 1-0 victory in October 2021 that saw Daniel Candeias score the winning goal three minutes from time.

The home side have been in fine form and are currently on a six-game unbeaten run in all competitions. Galatasaray's poor run has seen them lose five consecutive matches in all competitions and they have managed just one win in their last 12 league games.

Alanyaspor form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-W

Galatasaray form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-L-L

Alanyaspor vs Galatasaray Team News

Alanyaspor

Famara Diedhiou is still away on international duty with Senegal and will compete in the final of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations against Egypt. Tayfur Bingol is suspended for accumulating yellow cards.

Injuries: None

Suspension: Tayfur Bingol

International duty: Famara Diedhiou

Galatasaray

Mostafa Mohamed is away with Egypt at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations. Isik Kaan Arslan, Alpaslan Ozturk, Mbaye Diagne and Fernando Muslera have all been ruled out with injuries, while Omar Elabdellaoui and Sacha Boey have tested positive for COVID-19.

Injuries: Isik Kaan Arslan, Alpaslan Ozturk, Mbaye Diagne, Fernando Muslera

Suspension: None

Unavailable: Omar Elabdellaoui, Sacha Boey, Mostafa Mohamed

Alanyaspor vs Galatasaray Predicted XI

Alanyaspor Predicted XI (4-5-1): Marafona (GK); Cristian Borja, Fatih Aksoy, Furkan Bayir, Juanfran; Joao Novais, Davidson, Efkan Bekiroglu, Emre Akbaba, Efecan Karaca; Wilson Eduardo

Galatasaray Predicted XI (4-5-1): Fatih Ozturk (GK); Omer Bayram, Marcao, Victor Nelsson, Sacha Boey; Taylan Antalyali, Kerem Akturkoglu, Alexandru Cicaldau, Berkan Kutlu, Emre Kilinc; Halil Dervisoglu

Alanyaspor vs Galatasaray Prediction

Galatasaray's poor run of form does not look like it will end anytime soon and the 22-time Turkish champions are nervously looking over their shoulders.

Despite their poor form, the visitors should still do enough to create goalscoring chances but we are backing Alanyaspor to secure the win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Alanyaspor 2-1 Galatasaray

Edited by Manas Mitul