Alanyaspor vs Samsunspor Prediction and Betting Tips | December 25th 2023

The action continues in the Turkish Super Lig as Alanyaspor and Samsunspor go head-to-head at the Bahcesehir Okullari Stadium in Monday's Christmas Day fixture.

Having both hit their stride in recent weeks, the two sides will head into the game looking to keep the momentum going and pull clear of the danger zone.

Alanyaspor moved out of the relegation zone last Thursday when they claimed a stunning 3-1 victory over Besiktas at Rams Park.

Fatih Tekke’s men have won their last three matches in all competitions, scoring five goals and keeping two clean sheets since a 2-2 draw against Konyaspor on December 2.

This upturn in form has seen Alanyaspor rise to 16th place in the Super Lig table, level on 17 points with 15th-placed Fatih Karagumruk and two points above the bottom three.

Like the hosts, Samsunspor continued in their resurgent form last time out when they came from behind to salvage a 1-1 draw against Konyaspor.

Markus Gisdol’s side have now gone four straight games without defeat across all competitions, claiming three wins and one draw since a 2-1 loss against Besiktas on November 26.

With 15 points from 16 matches, Samsunspor are currently 18th in the league table, level on points with 19th-placed Konyaspor.

Alanyaspor vs Samsunspor Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With four wins from the last six meetings between the sides, Samsunspor hold the upper hand in the history of this fixture, with Alanyaspor claiming two victories in that time.

Alanyaspor are on a three-match winning streak and are unbeaten in their last four outings, claiming three wins and one draw since losing three successive games back in November.

Like Monday's hosts, Samsunspor have also gone four straight matches without defeat in all competitions, picking up three wins and one draw since a 2-1 loss against Besiktas on November 26.

Alanyaspor have won just one of their last seven Super Lig home games and have picked up the fifth-fewest points at home in the division so far (9).

Alanyaspor vs Samsunspor Prediction

Alanyaspor and Samsunspor have put together a fine run of form in recent weeks and we anticipate a thrilling contest at the Bahcesehir Okullari Stadium.

We predict both sides will cancel out each other’s efforts and settle for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Alanyaspor 1-1 Samsunspor

Alanyaspor vs Samsunspor Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of Samsunspor’s last five matches)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in five of the last six meetings between the sides)

