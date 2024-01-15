Alanyaspor vs Samsunspor Prediction and Betting Tips | January 17th 2024

Alanyaspor will host Samsunspor at the Bahçeşehir School Arena on Wednesday in another round of the 2023-24 Turkiye Kupasi campaign.

The home side kicked off their cup campaign with a 4-1 win over Belediye Kutahyaspor, with three different players getting on the scoresheet including summer arrival Anderson Silva who netted a brace. They then beat Kocaelispor 1-0 in the next round of the tournament, with Slovenia international Jure Balkovec scoring the sole goal of the game in the first half.

Alanyaspor faced Eyupsor at this stage of the competition last season picking up a 3-2 win and will be targeting victory here as well.

Samsunspor have had their struggles in the Turkish Super Lig this season and will hope they can find better luck in the domestic cup this week. They beat Tokat Belediye 3-0 in the previous round of the competition, featuring goals from three different players including 19-year-old Berhan Deniz who scored his first senior goal.

The visitors were knocked out at this stage of the competition last season after losing 3-0 to Trabzonspor and will be looking to put out a much better showing this time around.

Alanyaspor vs Samsunspor Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been seven meetings between Alanyaspor and Samsunspor. The hosts have won three of those games while the visitors have won the other four.

The hosts have won two of their last three games in this fixture after failing to win any of their previous three.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last three games in this fixture.

Alanyaspor have scored 21 goals in the Turkish top flight this season. Only Konyaspor (19) and last-placed Istanbulspor (14) have scored fewer.

Only one of Samsunspor's six league wins this season has come on the road.

Alanyaspor vs Samsunspor Prediction

Alanyaspor's latest result ended a seven-game winless streak and they will be looking to bounce back here. They are undefeated in their last four home games and will be looking forward to the midweek clash.

Samsunspor have won two of their last three games after winning just three of their previous seven. They have, however, struggled for results on the road of late and could see defeat this week.

Prediction: Alanyaspor 2-1 Samsunspor

Alanyaspor vs Samsunspor Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Alanyaspor to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Each of the last five matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of their last five matchups)