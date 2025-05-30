Alanyaspor vs Sivasspor Prediction and Betting Tips | May 31, 2025 

Alanyaspor trade tackles with Sivasspor on the final matchday of the Turkish Super Lig on Saturday at GAIN Park Stadyumu.

The hosts will look to build on their 2-1 win at Konyaspor. They went into the break with a two-goal lead, thanks to goals from Hwang Ui-Jo and Yusuf Ozdemir. Umut Nayir halved the deficit seven minutes into the second half. Konyaspor's chances of completing the comeback was dealt a blow when Ogulcan Ulgun was sent off in the 84th minute, six minutes after coming on.

Sivasspor, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 defeat at Samsunspor. Landry Dimata broke the deadlock in the ninth minute, and his goal proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The loss left them in 17th spot in the standings on 35 points and confirmed their relegation while Alanyaspor are 15th with 42 points.

Alanyaspor vs Sivasspor Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sivasspor have eight wins from their last 20 head-to-head games with Alanyaspor, losing five.

Their most recent clash in January was a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture.

Five of their last six head-to-head games have seen both sides score.

Sivasspor have won one of their last seven league games, losing four.

Four of Alanyaspor's last five games have had goals at both ends.

Sivasspor have the joint-worst away record in the league, with eight points garnered in 17 games.

Alanyaspor vs Sivasspor Prediction

Alanyaspor are unbeaten in four games, winning two. They will look to end the season on a high by going unbeaten in four home games but have drawn their last two.

Sivasspor, meanwhile, would have had continental aspirations at the start of the season, but their campaign has gone horribly off-script. They have particularly struggled on their travels, culminating in a relegation that ends their eight-year spell in the top flight.

Expect the hosts to claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Alanyaspor 3-1 Sivasspor

Alanyaspor vs Sivasspor Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Alanyaspor to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

