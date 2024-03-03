Alanyaspor vs Trabzonspor Prediction and Betting Tips | March 4th 2024

Round 28 of the Turkish Super Lig comes to an end on Monday when Alanyaspor and Trabzonspor square off at the Bahcesehir Okullari Stadium.

Both sides head into the game in contrasting form, with the visitors looking to secure a sixth win on the bounce for the first time this season.

Alanyaspor needed a 95th-minute penalty from Egyptian forward Ahmed Hassan to salvage a 1-1 draw against Fatih Karagumruk at the Vefa Stadium last Sunday.

Fatih Tekke’s men have gone six consecutive games without a win, losing once and picking up five draws since January’s 2-1 victory over Caykur Rizespor.

With 30 points from 27 matches, Alanyaspor are currently 14th in the Super Lig table, level on points with Ankaragucu and two points above the danger zone.

Elsewhere, Trabzonspor booked their spot in the semi-finals of the Turkish Cup courtesy of a 1-0 victory over Istanbul Basaksehir on Wednesday.

This was in keeping with their fine run of results in the Super Lig, where Abdullah Avci’s side are on a three-match winning streak, seeing off Hatayspor, Pendikspor and Adana Demirspor respectively.

With 46 points from 27 matches, Trabzonspor are currently third in the league table, level on points with fourth-placed Besiktas.

Alanyaspor vs Trabzonspor Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With six wins from the last 15 meetings between the sides, Trabzonspor boast a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture.

Alanyaspor have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on four occasions.

Trabzonspor are unbeaten in four of their last five games against Tekke’s men, picking up three wins and one draw since September 2021.

Alanyaspor are currently on a run of six consecutive Super Lig home games without defeat, claiming two wins and four draws since the start of December.

Trabzonspor have won their last five matches in all competitions, scoring eight goals and keeping four clean sheets since a 2-0 loss against Besiktas on February 4.

Alanyaspor vs Trabzonspor Prediction

While Alanyaspor will be looking to find their feet on Monday, they have their work cut out against a Trabzonspor side who are currently firing on all cylinders. However, Tekke’s men have been rock-solid at home in the last few months and we predict they will hold out for a share of the spoils in this one.

Prediction: Alanyaspor 1-1 Trabzonspor

Alanyaspor vs Trabzonspor Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in Alanyaspor’s last 10 matches)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in four of the last five meetings between the two teams)

