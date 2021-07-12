Alashkert vs Connah's Quay  prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League qualifiers 2021-22

Alashkert will welcome Connah's Quay to the Vezegan Sargsyan Stadium on Wednesday for the second leg of their UEFA Champions League qualifier.

Neither side could be separated in a 2-2 draw in the first leg played last week. George Horan scored a late equalizer for Connah's Quay after David Khurtsidze's first-half brace had put Alashkert 2-1 ahead at the break.

That draw left it all to play for in Armenia and both teams will give their all to progress to the second round of the qualifiers.

The winner of this tie will take on either Teuta or Sheriff Tiraspol in the second qualifying round.

Alashkert vs Connah's Quay Head-to-Head

Last week's meeting was the first continental clash between the sides and a win for either side in the return leg will see them through to the next round.

Connah's Quay ended last season as champions of the Welsh Premier League and they will aim to be involved in continental action when the new campaign begins in August.

Alashkert form guide: D

Connah's Quay form guide: D

Alashkert vs Connah's Quay Team News

Alashkert

There are no known injuries or suspension worries for Alashkert.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Connah's Quay

Midfielder Sameron Dool has been ruled out with a cruciate injury. There are no suspension worries for the visitors.

Injuries: Sameron Dool

Suspension: None

Alashkert vs Connah's Quay Predicted XI

Alashkert Predicted XI (4-4-2): Ognjen Cancarevic (GK); Tiago Cameta, Didier Kadio, Mihailo Jovanovic, Taron Voskanyan; David Khurtsidze, David Davidyan, Rumyan Hovsepyan, Wangu Gome; Aleksandar Glisic, Jose Embalo

Connah's Quay Predicted XI (4-3-3): Oliver Bryne (GK); John Disney, George Horan, Danny Harrison, Danny Holmes; Tom Moore, Danny Davies, Callum Morris; Jamie Mullan, Craig Curran, Aron Williams

Alashkert vs Connah's Quay Prediction

Connah's Quay showed great determination to snatch a draw on home soil last week but they will have their work cut out in Armenia. The home side are favorites but will have to perform at an optimum level to get anything against the Welsh champions.

The visitors have nothing to lose and are likely to go all out in attack, so another open and exciting game is expected. However, Alashkert's superior experience on the continent should see them through.

Prediction: Alashkert 2-1 Connah's Quay

