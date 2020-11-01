Alaves 1-1 Barcelona: 5 talking points as Catalans are held by gutsy Basque side | La Liga 2020-21

Barcelona's early-season stumbles continued as they were forced a share of the spoils by Alaves in a 1-1 stalemate at the Mendizorroza on Saturday.

Antoine Griezmann opened his account for the season with a goal in the second half, canceling out Luis Rioja's opener off Neto's horrendous mistake. However, the Catalans couldn't find a way beyond the resolute Babazorros.

Alaves were reduced to 10 men just moments before the Frenchman's goal, with Jota sent off after picking up his second yellow card of the game for a foul on Gerard Pique.

Barcelona's last four league matches:



Draw vs. Sevilla

Loss vs. Getafe

Loss vs. Real Madrid

Draw vs. Alaves



The draw leaves Ronald Koeman's side languishing at 12th place in the La Liga table, eight points behind front-runners Real Madrid, albeit with a game in hand, and are now winless in four straight top-flight games.

Here are the major talking points from the match:

#1 Neto's howler gifts Alaves the lead

Barcelona goalkeeper Neto made a horrendous gaffe that put Alaves in front

Barcelona's first-choice keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has been out since the off-season after undergoing knee surgery in the summer. This paved the way for Neto to come in between the sticks.

The Brazil international initially proved to be an able deputy. He has pulled off some amazing saves in the current season, rescuing his side's beacon with crucial interventions. However, today was one of those days where he landed his side in hot water instead.

An absolute HOWLER from Neto! 😱



Neto, upon receiving a backpass from Pique, made a poor first touch under pressure from Rioja, who then snatched the ball from him and tapped it home into an empty net for the opener.

Alaves were served the goal on a platter, and even though the Catalans managed to pull one back after the break, this match could've ended in a victory for them if it wasn't for the 31-year-old's blunder.

#2 Barcelona benefit from numerical advantage, but partly

Alaves were reduced to 10-men just after the hour mark, but Barcelona failed to make it count

Alaves midfielder Jota was shown a red card in the 62nd minute for a second bookable offense, reducing the hosts to 10 men and giving Barcelona a numerical advantage.

The Blaugrana pounced on the opportunity almost immediately as Fati intercepted a loose ball and laid it off for Griezmann, who then ran into space behind the Alaves defense and neatly chipped it over Pacheco for the equalizer.

Until then, the winds were firmly in El Glorioso's sails but in a split second, Barcelona appeared to be on the front foot, and a comeback seemed likely.

They also had a good 30 minutes to pull it off. However, Koeman's mighty side were kept at arm's length with some wonderful defending by the Babazorros, which brings us to the next talking point...