Alaves 1-3 Barcelona: 5 hits and flops as Robert Lewandowski returns to scoring ways in comprehensive win | La Liga 2023-24 

Barcelona beat Alaves 3-1 in La Liga on Saturday (February 3) despite Vitor Roque getting sent off late on.

Robert Lewandowski fired the Blaugrana in front after 22 minutes with a delicate chip from inside the box. Ilkay Gundogan made it 2-0 shirtly into the second half with a goal on the volley.

Samu Omorodion pulled one back for the Babazorros in the 51st minute, less than 120 seconds after Gundogan's goal, heading in from an outside-of-the-boot cross from Alex Sola.

Having been impeded by poor finishing in the first half despite a good attacking performance, Alaves finally had a lifeline. But their chances of getting back in the game were squished after the hour mark.

Vitor Roque, having only come off the bench minutes before, made it 3-1 with a goal in his second consecutive appearance, before seeing red in the 72nd minute for catching Rafa Marin on the shin.

With more 20 minutes left to play, Alaves upped the ante and pushed bodied forward for another goal, but Xavi's side weathered the storm to see out the win.

Barcelona provisionally moved up to third with 50 points from 23 games, while Alaves slipped to tenth, seeing their three-game winning run end. On that note, here are the five hits and flops from the game:

Hit: Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona)

Robert Lewandowski returned to scoring after two disastrous outings. While it wasn't the most vintage performance from the Pole, he took his goal well and looked lively throughout.

The former Bayern Munich ace fired the Blaugrana in front by tipping the ball over Alaves goalkeeper Antonio Sivera after brilliantly controlling a pass from Ilkay Gundogan.

That was his only shot on target in the game, but Lewandowski was key to regaining possession, winning five of eight attempted duels. He also registered two clearances and interceptions and helped out defensively too.

Flop: Rafa Marin (Alaves)

Alaves conceded thrice, with two of them going in right by Rafa Marin, who was positioned well to thwart them but could't.

He failed to stop Lewandowski for Barcelona's opening goal. The Pole's quick feet saw him evade Marin, who was a mere spectator for the third as Roque's simple finish found the bottom corner.

Marin, whom the ball flew just inches away from, didn't even stretch out his leg to stop it, merely watching on as it found the far post.

Hit: Vitor Roque (Barcelona)

The teenager opened his La Liga account earlier this week against Osasuna. On Saturday night, he followed up with another one, a simple finish past a host of Alaves players to make it 3-1 just past the hour mark.

Much like on Wednesday, the 18-year-old came off the bench and injected tremendous vim and vigour into Barcelona's attack to make a lively presence in attack.

With two goals in as many games, Roque has shown his influence on the side, which is growing. Sure, he got sent off late on, but the Blaugrana were already home and hosed by then.

Flop: Ruben Duarte (Alaves)

Rafa Marin was ineffective for Alaves in defence, but Ruben Duarte was no better. His positioning was questionable in key moments, and he shied away from making tackles or interceptions.

For starters, Duarte just let Gundogan slip a through-ball for Lewandowski despite being just inches away from the German. He could've attempted to impede the passing lane.

For Barca's second, the centre-back looked to close down Gundogan, but the German got on the end of a cross and fired home.

Hit: Ilkay Gundogan (Barcelona)

Even during Barcelona's rough patch in the last few games, Ilkay Gundogan hasa continued to shine. The midfielder was central to creating chances, and the German was at it again on Saturday, scoring and assisting to play a key role in the win.

Gundogan set up Lewandowski for the opener with a lovely ball in the opening stanza before scoring early into the restart. Pedri sent in a brilliant cross near the post, and the German midfielder meet with it on the volley to make it 2-0.

He also completed 92% of his passes, made two clearances and completed two tackles.

