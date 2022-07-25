Alaves vs Besiktas Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th July | Club Friendlies 2022

Alaves and Besiktas will continue their preparations for the new season when they lock horns in a friendly at the Estadi Olímpic Camilo Cano on Tuesday.

The Spanish outfit head into the game after snapping a four-game losing streak and will look to build on that performance.

Alaves picked up a morale-boosting win on Saturday, beating amateur side CF Intercity 5-0.

Before that, Luis Garcia Plaza’s men were on a four-game losing streak, scoring twice and conceding nine goals. Alaves will now look to make it two wins from two for the first time since October 2021, when they saw off Cadiz and Elche in successive games.

Besiktas, meanwhile, were sent crashing down to earth, as they fell to 3-0 loss against Wolverhampton Wanderers last time out.

Before that, the Turkish side were unbeaten in seven games across competitions, claiming four wins and three draws. Besiktas will follow Tuesday’s game with a clash against Italian outfit Sampdoria next Saturday before kicking off their 2022-23 Super Lig campaign at Kayserispor on August 6.

Alaves vs Besiktas Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third meeting between the two teams. Besiktas have picked up one win from their two previous two clashes, while the spoils have been shared once.

Alaves have managed just one win in their three pre-season games, suffering defeats against Burgos and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Besiktas are unbeaten in three of their four friendlies, picking up two wins and one draw.

Alaves head into Tuesday’s game on a run of four defeats in their last five games across competitions.

Alaves vs Besiktas Prediction

Alaves picked up a morale-boosting result last time out and will look to carry on with that momentum. However, they should expect a stern challenge from a Besiktas side that have lost just once in their last eight outings. Nevertheless, a thrilling contest should ensue, with both sides settling for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Alaves 1-1 Besiktas.

Alaves vs Besiktas Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw.

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No.

Tip 3: Game to have less than 4.5 bookings - Yes.

Tip 4: Game to have less than 10.5 corner kicks - Yes.

