Alaves vs Burgos Prediction and Betting Tips | January 7, 2023

Alaves will host Burgos at the Estadio de Mendizorroza in the Segunda Division on Saturday (January 7).

The hosts were relegated from La Liga last season after finishing bottom of the standings. Manager Luis García has been tasked with immediate promotion back to the top flight. He has not fared poorly thus far, with his team sitting fifth in the points table on 34 points after 21 games.

With half of the campaign gone, Babazorros are in the promotion playoffs zone, but García is eyeing the automatic spots.

“If we can finish first or second we will avoid the playoffs hassles,” he says.

Claiming maximum points at home against Burgos will move them closer to that goal.

The visitors, meanwhile, are a place and point above Alaves in the standings (fourth on 35 points) and are eyeing their first promotion to La Liga. However, a lot of games remain, and their recent dip in form is concerning.

Burgaleses are winless in their last five games across competitions. Their last win was against Ponferradina in a league contest on December 5. Burgos, though, can draw inspiration from the reverse fixture, beating Alaves 3-0 in October. The hosts will likely look to avenge that defeat.

Alaves vs Burgos Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met four times, with Alaves leading 2-1, while one game has been drawn.

Alaves have won three times in their last five home games, drawing once and losing once.

The hosts have conceded eight goals in their last five games and conceded thrice.

Burgos have won twice in their last five games on the road, drawing once and losing twice.

Alaves have won twice in their last five games, losing thrice, while Burgos have drawn once and lost four times in the same period.

Form Guide: Alaves – W-W-L-L-L; Burgos – L-D-L-L-L.

Alaves vs Burgos Prediction

Miguel de la Fuente, Alave’s main attacking threat, with four goals and two assists, will hope to continue that form alongside wingers Rioja and Alkain.

Goalkeeper Loic Badiashile and midfielder Andy Rodríguez have been sidelined, but the visitors will count on top scorers Gaspar Campos and Curro Sanchez. Expect Alaves to emerge victorious due to their superior experience.

Prediction: Alaves 2-1 Burgos

Alaves vs Burgos Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Alaves

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Alaves to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Burgos to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes