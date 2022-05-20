Alaves vs Cadiz Prediction and Betting Tips - 22nd May 2022

Cadiz will look to move out of the relegation zone on the final day of the La Liga season when they visit the Mendizorrotza Stadium to face Alaves on Sunday.

The hosts, who will be playing for pride, head into the game on a run of three home wins and will look to close out their campaign on a high.

Meanwhile, Alaves’ woeful away run continued last Sunday, as they fell to a 3-1 defeat against Levante at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia.

They have now lost 15 of their 19 league games on the road this season, while managing just one win in that period. Alaves, who have already been relegated, now head home, where they are on a three-game winning streak, scoring five goals and conceding two since a 3-2 defeat against Granada in March.

Meanwhile, Cadiz kept their slim hopes of beating the drop alive, as they came from behind to salvage a 1-1 draw against champions Real Madrid.

Cadiz have now managed just one win from their last five outings, losing two and picking up two draws. With 36 points from 37 games, Cadiz are 18th in the La Liga table but could rise out of the relegation zone and as high as 16th place with all three points on Sunday.

Alaves vs Cadiz Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

The results have been split right down the middle in this fixture, with both teams claiming three wins apiece from their previous 13 meetings.

The spoils have been shared on seven occasions in this period, including in three of their last five meetings.

Alaves head into the weekend on a run of three consecutive victories on home turf, stretching back to a 3-2 loss against Granada on March 19.

Cadiz have managed just one win from their last eight away games across competitions, losing four and picking up three draws.

Alaves hold the division’s worst attacking record with just 31 goals scored in 37 games.

Alaves vs Cadiz Prediction

While Alaves will be playing for pride, Cadiz should come out guns blazing in search of all three points as they look to secure safety on the final day. Cadiz should take the positives from their fine performance against Real Madrid and come out victorious on Sunday.

Prediction: Alaves 1-2 Cadiz.

Alaves vs Cadiz Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Cadiz.

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Cadiz have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last three games against Alaves).

Tip 3: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals in each of Alaves’ last five outings).

Edited by Bhargav