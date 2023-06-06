Alaves vs Eibar Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th June 2023

Alaves host Eibar at the Mendizorrotza on Thursday for the second leg of their Segunda Division play-off semi-final.

The sides played out a 1-1 draw in the first leg on Saturday, leaving the tie in the balance.

Mamadou Sylla opened the scoring for El Glorioso in the ninth minute before Juan Diego Molina Martinez equalized for Los Armeros in the added minutes of the first half.

Anaitz Arbilla was also sent off for the home side in the 73rd minute but Alaves weren't able to capitalize on their numerical advantage and eventually settled for a share of the spoils.

With the second leg at home, Luis García Plaza's side still have the advantage here but need to up their attacking game if they are to prevail and reach the finals.

Eibar mustered 14 shots in the first leg to Alaves' three, and had four of them on target. Their visitors had only one - that of Sylla's that ended in the back of the net. All this despite the hosts having only 48% possession.

Alaves vs Eibar Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 33 previous clashes between the sides, with Eibar winning 15 times over Alaves and losing on a close 12 occasions.

Eibar have beaten Alaves just once in their last eight clashes, losing four times.

During the 2022-23 regular season, Eibar held Alaves to a 0-0 draw at home before Alaves beat Eibar 2-0 at home.

Eibar are unbeaten in their last three games.

Eibar have won just one of their last five games away from home, although it came in their last away game - a 1-0 win at Huesca on the last matchday of the league season.

Alaves are unbeaten in their last five games, but have drawn four times during this run.

Alaves are unbeaten in their last 10 home games since a 3-0 loss to Sevilla in the Copa Del Rey.

Alaves vs Eibar Prediction

Alaves are a different beast at home, commanding a 10-game unbeaten run. They are certain to come flying out of the blocks here to put Eibar under the cosh. The Gunsmiths also have a terrible record in the fixture, especially away from home, and this could end with a defeat for them.

Prediction: Alaves 1-0 Eibar

Alaves vs Eibar Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Alaves

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

