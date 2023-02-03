Alaves vs Eibar Prediction and Betting Tips | February 4, 2023

Alaves host Eibar at the Estadio de Mendizorroza in the Spanish Segunda Division on Saturday, with both sides having strong seasons so far.

Alaves are currently 4th in the table, four points behind their opponents. Luis Garcia's side have been in inconsistent form of late, having lost two of their last five games across all competitions. They will hope to bounce back with a win against Eibar on Saturday.

Eibar are currently 2nd in the league, one point off Las Palmas at the top of the table. Gaizka Garitano's side have been in strong form of late and are unbeaten in their last four games across all competitions, having won three of them. They will look to extend their streak with a win against Alaves on Saturday.

Both sides will be looking to climb up the table with a win and that should make for an exciting contest.

Alaves vs Eibar Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Alaves have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won three of their last five meetings, with Eibar winning only one.

The two sides played out a 0-0 draw in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

Eibar are tied for the 3rd best defense in the league, having only conceded 18 goals in their 25 games so far this season

Alaves have the third best attack in the league, having scored 29 goals in their 25 games so far this season.

Alaves vs Eibar Prediction

The two sides have been in contrasting form recently and that should come to the fore during the game on Saturday.

Alaves will go into the game with a full strength side. Meanwhile, Anaitz Arbilla will be suspended for Eibar, while Alvaro Tejero is unavailable due to injury.

It's hard to choose between the two sides based on their quality, but Eibar should have enough to win the game on Saturday given their difference in form. We predict a tight game, with Eibar coming away with a win.

Prediction: Alaves 1-2 Eibar

Alaves vs Eibar Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Eibar Win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score - YES (Despite having one of the best defenses in the league, Eibar are coming up against Alaves who have scored six goals in their last two games)

Tip 3 - Stoichkov to score/assist (The forward has three goals in his last five games for Eibar across all competitions)

