Alaves vs Elche Prediction and Betting Tips | October 5th 2025

The action continues in round eight of the Spanish La Liga as Alaves and Elche go head-to-head at Estadio de Mendizorroza on Sunday. Eder Sarabia Armesto’s men head into the weekend as one of just two unbeaten sides in the league and will be looking to strengthen their position in the upper echelons of the table.

Alaves continue to struggle for results in the new La Liga campaign as they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Mallorca at the Estadi de Son Moix last Saturday.

Eduardo Coudet’s side have failed to win five of their seven league matches, losing three and claiming two draws, with their two victories coming against Levante and Athletic Bilbao.

With eight points from the first 21 available, Alaves are currently 13th in the La Liga standings but could move into eighth place with a win this weekend.

Meanwhile, Andre Silva and John Nwankwo netted on either side of the halftime break to fire Elche to a 2-1 victory over Celta Vigo at the Estadio Martinez Valero last Sunday.

With that result, Armesto’s men have gone unbeaten in each of their seven La Liga games, claiming three wins and two draws in what has been a remarkable return to the top flight.

Having gained promotion from La Liga 2 last term, Elche find themselves fourth in the La Liga standings with 13 points from seven games, only behind Villarreal, Real Madrid, and league leaders Barcelona.

Alaves vs Elche Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

The results have been split right down the middle in the history of this fixture, with Alaves and Elche claiming 12 wins each from their previous 31 meetings.

Elche are unbeaten in their last nine league matches, picking up five wins and four draws since May’s 2-1 defeat at the hands of Huesca in the La Liga 2.

Alaves have lost just one of their most recent seven La Liga home games while claiming three wins and three draws since April 23.

Elche are unbeaten in nine of their last 10 competitive away matches, picking up four wins and six draws since mid-March.

Alaves vs Elche Prediction

It has been a dream return to the Spanish top flight for Elche, who are one of just two sides yet to suffer defeat in the division after the first seven matches.

Alaves, meanwhile, have struggled for consistency this term, but we predict they will hold the visitors to a share of the spoils in front of their home supporters.

Prediction: Alaves 1-1 Elche

Alaves vs Elche Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in seven of the last eight meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in Elche’s last six games)

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More