Alaves vs Elche prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

Relegation candidates Alaves will go head-to-head with Elche in a La Liga game at the Estadio de Mendizorroza on Tuesday night.

Alaves are 18th in the La Liga table with six points from nine matches played so far. They have two wins and nine losses to show for their efforts and are coming off a 2-0 win against Cadiz in the league.

Elche, meanwhile, secured a 2-2 draw against Espanyol in their most recent league game.

Lucas Boye opened the scoring for Elche in the 23rd-minute, which was followed by two quick-fire strikes from Espanyol's Manu Morlanes and Raul De Tomas in the second half. Dario Benedetto then equalized for the hosts in the 84th minute, making for an entertaining affair.

Elche are 14th in the league table with 10 points from 10 games.

Alaves vs Elche Head-to-Head

Alaves and Elche have played 16 matches against each other so far. Alaves have won seven games, while Elche have emerged victorious on six occasions. Three matches ended in draws.

In the last meeting between the two Spanish sides, Elche ran out 1-0 winners.

Alaves La Liga form: L-W-L-L-W

Elche La Liga form: L-L-W-L-D

Alaves vs Elche Team News

Alaves

Alaves have not put any players on the injury report ahead of the game against Elche, giving manager Javier Calleja plenty of options to choose from on Tuesday evening.

Manchester United loanee Facundo Pellistri is expected to start on the right-hand side of the attack.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Elche

Elche also have a fully-fit squad to choose from barring any injury setbacks in training ahead of the game.

Pere Milla and Tete Morente are expected to be named in the starting lineup.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Alaves vs Elche Predicted XI

Deportivo Alaves Predicted XI (4-4-2): Fernando Pacheco; Martin Aguirregabiria, Ximo Navarro, Victor Laguardia, Matt Miazga; Ruben Duarte, Miguel de la Fuente, Toni Moya, Mamadou Loum; Joselu, John Guidetti

Elche Predicted XI (4-3-3): Kiko Casilla; Johan Mojica, Pedro Bigas, Enzo Roco, Helibelton Palacios; Raul Guti, Omar Mascarell, Fidel; Pablo Piatti, Lucas Boye, Dario Benedetto

Alaves vs Elche Prediction

The two sides are very similar in quality, which could lead to a closely contested affair on Tuesday evening. The tie could go either way, but we expect this match to end in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Alaves 1-1 Elche

